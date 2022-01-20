  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US President Joe Biden says Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024

    "She'll be my number one running mate. Second, I did put her in control of voting rights. I believe she is doing a terrific job," he stated this while addressing at the one-year anniversary of his presidency.
     

    US President Joe Biden says Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jan 20, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    US President Joe Biden has announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running partner if he runs for re-election in 2024. President Biden responded, "Yes, and yes," when asked whether he was happy with Harris' efforts on voting rights and if she would be his running partner in 2024. "She'll be my number one running mate. Second, I did put her in control of voting rights. I believe she is doing a terrific job," he stated this while addressing at the one-year anniversary of his presidency.

    Biden urges Congress to enact two significant proposals that would expand access to the vote box, impose more stringent restrictions on states wanting to amend voting rules, and safeguard election officials from undue influence. Democrats and voting rights advocates have pushed for the legislation as a strong reaction to Republican efforts to limit voting, particularly among Black and Latino Americans.

    Last December, Vice President Harris revealed that she and Biden had not yet discussed the 2024 election, sparking rumours that she would not run for President if the President elected not to run again. V-P Harris' approval ratings have plummeted in recent days, despite being tasked with tasks ranging from difficult to almost unsolvable. Since her catastrophic trip to the southern border on June 25, she has lost at least seven assistants.

    Also Read | US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly

    Harris is the first woman, first black, and first Indian-American to serve as Vice President of the United States. She was born in Oakland and raised in Berkeley, California, to Indian and Jamaican parents. Harris was sworn in as the first South Asian-American senator and the second African-American woman in history when sworn in as a United States Senator representing California in 2017.

    Also Read | 'You're an inspiration, people waiting for you': PM Modi praises Kamala Harris, invites her to India

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia to be held accountable if it invades Ukraine will be a disaster says US President Joe Biden gcw

    Russia to be held accountable if it invades Ukraine, will be a disaster, says US President Joe Biden

    Connecticut 13 year old dies after fentanyl overdose in school cops discover 40 packets of drug gcw

    Connecticut: 13-year-old dies after fentanyl overdose in school; cops discover 40 packets of drug

    Texas synagogue attack: Hostages freed after long standoff, gunman who sought Pak terrorist's release dead-dnm

    Texas synagogue attack: Hostages freed after long standoff, gunman who sought Pak terrorist’s release dead

    US President Joe Biden disappointed as Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for businesses-dnm

    US President Joe Biden ‘disappointed’ as Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for businesses

    No way to eradicate infection, but US on threshold of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci-dnm

    No way to eradicate infection, but US on ‘threshold’ of transitioning to living with COVID: Anthony Fauci

    Recent Stories

    Border issue: Assam and Meghalaya CMs to meet Amit Shah today - ADT

    Border issue: Assam and Meghalaya CMs to meet Amit Shah today

    India records 317532 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 16 dot 41 per cent Omicron tally stands at 9287 gcw

    India records 3,17,532 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 16.41 per cent; Omicron tally stands at 9,287

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India thrashes Ireland with 174-run victory; sparks online frenzy-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India thrashes Ireland with 174-run victory; sparks online frenzy

    Actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, Shahnawaz Sheikh succumbs to Covid-19 drb

    Actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, Shahnawaz Sheikh succumbs to Covid-19

    PM Modi to virtually launch several infrastructure projects with Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth gcw

    PM Modi to virtually launch several infrastructure projects with Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth

    Recent Videos

    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon