US President Joe Biden says Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024

"She'll be my number one running mate. Second, I did put her in control of voting rights. I believe she is doing a terrific job," he stated this while addressing at the one-year anniversary of his presidency.

US President Joe Biden has announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running partner if he runs for re-election in 2024. President Biden responded, "Yes, and yes," when asked whether he was happy with Harris' efforts on voting rights and if she would be his running partner in 2024. "She'll be my number one running mate. Second, I did put her in control of voting rights. I believe she is doing a terrific job," he stated this while addressing at the one-year anniversary of his presidency.

Biden urges Congress to enact two significant proposals that would expand access to the vote box, impose more stringent restrictions on states wanting to amend voting rules, and safeguard election officials from undue influence. Democrats and voting rights advocates have pushed for the legislation as a strong reaction to Republican efforts to limit voting, particularly among Black and Latino Americans.

Last December, Vice President Harris revealed that she and Biden had not yet discussed the 2024 election, sparking rumours that she would not run for President if the President elected not to run again. V-P Harris' approval ratings have plummeted in recent days, despite being tasked with tasks ranging from difficult to almost unsolvable. Since her catastrophic trip to the southern border on June 25, she has lost at least seven assistants.

Also Read | US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to get presidential powers briefly

Harris is the first woman, first black, and first Indian-American to serve as Vice President of the United States. She was born in Oakland and raised in Berkeley, California, to Indian and Jamaican parents. Harris was sworn in as the first South Asian-American senator and the second African-American woman in history when sworn in as a United States Senator representing California in 2017.

Also Read | 'You're an inspiration, people waiting for you': PM Modi praises Kamala Harris, invites her to India