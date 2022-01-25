  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Stupid son of a …’: US President Joe Biden caught using hot-mic expletive at Fox reporter’s inflation query

    The President, who is known for having a short temper and not the cleanest of vocabularies during heated moments, spoke right above his microphone.

    Stupid son of a b...: US President Joe Biden caught using hot-mic expletive at Fox reporter's inflation query-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Jan 25, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Washington: US President Joe Biden was caught on a hot microphone using an expletive to a Fox News reporter after the journalist tried to question him about inflation and the midterm elections during a White House event on lowering prices for American families.

    It was Fox News’ Peter Doocy, the network’s rising star who is known for needling the president and for his clashes with White House press secretary Jen Psaki during daily briefings. Doocy has covered Biden from the start of his presidential campaign and was named a White House correspondent in early 2021.

    As journalists were ushered out of White House’s East Room, where Biden was meeting with cabinet secretaries and others in his “Competition Council,” they shouted questions about his approach to Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine and his efforts to combat rising prices.

    Biden complained that he was being asked about Russia and Ukraine instead of the Competition Council. Then, Peter Doocy of Fox News shouted a question about inflation.

    “Do you think you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked as quoted by Washington Post.

    The President, who is known for having a short temper and not the cleanest of vocabularies during heated moments, spoke right above his microphone. “No -- that’s a great asset,” Biden deadpanned. “What a stupid son of a b----.”

    Also read: Julian Assange wins right to appeal extradition in UK Supreme Court

    It didn’t take long for Fox to blast the exchange: “Biden blows up at Peter Doocy,” the chyron read.

    Fox’s Jesse Watters, talking to Doocy on air, made a joke of the moment. “Doocy, I think the president’s right. You are a stupid SOB,” he said.

    The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The White House has insisted repeatedly that it is focused on curbing inflation, with Biden reorienting his entire economic agenda around the issue. But the president has also shown a willingness to challenge a media that he deems to be too critical, especially Fox News and Doocy.

    Biden had been discussing his administration’s efforts to discourage greater corporate consolidation and how that would reduce inflation, which has become a threat to Democratic prospects in next fall’s elections for the House and Senate.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spicy viral social media One Chip Challenge hospitalises multiple students in California-dnm

    Spicy viral social media ‘One Chip Challenge’ hospitalises multiple students in California

    Indian embassy in US sends consular team to coordinate, render assistance regarding 4 dead people-dnm

    Indian embassy in US sends consular team to coordinate, render assistance regarding 4 dead people

    Four Indians, including baby and teen freeze to death near US-Canada border-dnm

    Four Indians, including baby and teen freeze to death near US-Canada border

    Havana Syndrome not result of sustained global campaign by hostile power says CIA gcw

    'Havana Syndrome' not result of sustained global campaign by hostile power, says CIA

    US President Joe Biden says Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024 gcw

    US President Joe Biden says Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024

    Recent Stories

    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs - ADT

    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs

    Here what Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are doing after separation RCB

    Here's what Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are doing after separation

    Facebook parent Meta to build world's fastest supercomputer to process data-dnm

    Facebook parent Meta to build world’s fastest supercomputer to process data

    Budget session 2022: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to convene in shifts to ensure COVID protocol followed-dnm

    Budget session 2022: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to convene in shifts to ensure COVID protocol followed

    Evelyn Sharma gets trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures; actress reacts to it RCB

    Evelyn Sharma gets trolled for posting breastfeeding pictures; actress reacts to it

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC: Finishing is FC Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

    Video Icon