‘Stupid son of a …’: US President Joe Biden caught using hot-mic expletive at Fox reporter’s inflation query

Washington: US President Joe Biden was caught on a hot microphone using an expletive to a Fox News reporter after the journalist tried to question him about inflation and the midterm elections during a White House event on lowering prices for American families.

It was Fox News’ Peter Doocy, the network’s rising star who is known for needling the president and for his clashes with White House press secretary Jen Psaki during daily briefings. Doocy has covered Biden from the start of his presidential campaign and was named a White House correspondent in early 2021.

As journalists were ushered out of White House’s East Room, where Biden was meeting with cabinet secretaries and others in his “Competition Council,” they shouted questions about his approach to Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine and his efforts to combat rising prices.

Biden complained that he was being asked about Russia and Ukraine instead of the Competition Council. Then, Peter Doocy of Fox News shouted a question about inflation.

“Do you think you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked as quoted by Washington Post.

The President, who is known for having a short temper and not the cleanest of vocabularies during heated moments, spoke right above his microphone. “No -- that’s a great asset,” Biden deadpanned. “What a stupid son of a b----.”

It didn’t take long for Fox to blast the exchange: “Biden blows up at Peter Doocy,” the chyron read.

Fox’s Jesse Watters, talking to Doocy on air, made a joke of the moment. “Doocy, I think the president’s right. You are a stupid SOB,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House has insisted repeatedly that it is focused on curbing inflation, with Biden reorienting his entire economic agenda around the issue. But the president has also shown a willingness to challenge a media that he deems to be too critical, especially Fox News and Doocy.

Biden had been discussing his administration’s efforts to discourage greater corporate consolidation and how that would reduce inflation, which has become a threat to Democratic prospects in next fall’s elections for the House and Senate.