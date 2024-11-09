Sunita Williams SHOCKING weight loss: NASA astronaut may need 5,000 calories daily to regain health

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, 59, has reportedly experienced significant weight loss during her extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), raising concerns over her health as she approaches the six-month mark in space.

Williams, along with crewmate Barry Wilmore, 61, has been stranded in orbit after the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, initially intended to return the astronauts to Earth, was deemed unsafe for use. As a result, the astronauts have now been on the ISS for over 155 days, well beyond the planned 10-day mission. Their return is now scheduled for February 2025, when they will be aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 Dragon capsule.

Sunita Williams' shocking weight loss sparks concern

Recent photographs of Williams, taken on September 24, have drawn significant attention due to her noticeably gaunt appearance, with "sunken" cheeks and a pronounced facial structure. The photos have raised alarms, as the astronaut appears to have lost a considerable amount of weight, suggesting rapid physical deterioration. Further images of Williams in October reveal a thinner frame, prompting growing concern, especially considering she has several more months in space before returning to Earth.

In response to these concerns, NASA has publicly stated that Williams is in 'good health'. However, reports quoting sources close to the mission have revealed that NASA has been working diligently behind the scenes to stabilize Williams' weight loss, which appears to be linked to challenges with maintaining the necessary high-calorie intake required for astronauts in space.

"The pounds have melted off her and she's now skin and bones. So it's a priority to help her stabilize the weight loss and hopefully reverse it," a NASA source was quoted as saying in a New York Post report.

"I gasped out loud when I saw the last picture. And it's something we're talking about, but not something we're obsessing about. It's a real concern and everyone is taking it seriously," the source was quoted as saying.

Dr Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist and veteran in Seattle, had earlier told DailyMail.com that Sunita Williams appears to be 'gaunt', adding, "What you're seeing there in that picture is somebody that I think is experiencing the natural stresses of living at a very high altitude, even in a pressurized cabin, for extended periods."

"Her cheeks appear a bit sunken - and usually it happens when you've had sort of total body weight loss. Based on what I'm at least seeing in the photo, I don't think she's quite at a... place where I say her life's in danger. But I don't think you can look at that photo and say she has sort of healthy body weight," Gupta was quoted as saying.

Space mission stressors impacting health

The weight loss experienced by Williams is part of a broader pattern observed in astronauts, particularly women, during long-term space missions. The human body undergoes significant physiological changes in microgravity, including muscle breakdown, bone loss, and an increase in metabolism. Research has shown that women in space may experience greater muscle loss and a higher rate of plasma volume depletion compared to their male counterparts, factors that can accelerate weight loss and other health complications.

Williams' situation appears to align with these findings. The astronaut is reported to have started her mission at approximately 140 lbs and has been working with NASA doctors to regain weight. To reverse her weight loss, Williams may need to consume up to 5,000 calories per day—significantly more than the typical caloric intake for women on Earth, which ranges between 1,600 and 2,400 calories for weight maintenance.

However, the challenges of eating sufficient calories in space are compounded by the fact that astronauts burn more calories than usual due to the physical demands of living in microgravity. In space, the body works harder to perform basic tasks, and muscle and bone loss require astronauts to exercise for about 2.5 hours daily, burning even more energy.

Concerns for Sunita Williams' long-term health

The physiological changes astronauts undergo in space are not just a matter of weight loss. Extended stays in microgravity also lead to serious health issues such as muscle wasting, bone density loss, and cardiovascular complications. These health risks are heightened for female astronauts, as studies have shown they may lose more muscle mass and blood plasma volume than their male counterparts.

In Williams' case, the source explained that her body is likely burning more calories than she is taking in due to the high physical demands of life in space. This increased calorie burn, combined with the stress of the space environment, could explain her pronounced weight loss. While NASA has not indicated that Williams' health is in immediate danger, her significant weight reduction has raised concerns about the long-term effects of the extended mission.

Williams and Wilmore’s time aboard the ISS has already far exceeded the original mission duration. The pair launched to the ISS on June 5, 2024, with the expectation that they would return within 10 days. However, due to the delayed launch of the Starliner spacecraft and safety concerns, their mission was extended indefinitely. If they return to Earth in February 2025, they will have spent approximately 8-9 months in space, making their stay one of the longest for astronauts aboard the ISS.

Despite the prolonged mission, Williams and Wilmore’s stay on the ISS will not break the record for the longest spaceflight. That distinction belongs to Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, who returned to Earth after spending 374 days on the ISS.

