"Bomb-making items, Quran passage on violence": Inside New Orleans terror suspect Shamsud-Din's home (WATCH)

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US Army veteran, was radicalized by ISIS, leading to a terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day, killing 14 and injuring dozens.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar's shocking transformation from an US Army veteran to a radicalized terrorist has left investigators and those who knew him grappling for answers. The 42-year-old's life began to unravel after he left active duty in 2015 and the reserves in 2020, marked by financial struggles, two divorces, and a failed real estate career.

Jabbar's descent into extremism was further revealed by his online activities, where he posted videos pledging allegiance to Isis and threatening to murder his own family. His younger brother, Abdur Jabbar, expressed shock and grief, stating that his brother's actions were a result of radicalization, not religion.

The scene at Jabbar's North Houston trailer home was chilling, with bomb-making materials, a Quran open to a passage glorifying violence, and signs of a life in chaos.

His Quran was left opened to Verse 9:111, which reads: “They fight in Allah’s cause, and slay and are slain; a promise binding…”. This passage is interpreted by many with extremist ideologies as a call to violence and martyrdom.

Investigators found chemical residues, bottles, and an inventory of compounds commonly used in bomb-making, painting a grim portrait of his radicalization. There were also some reminders of his personal life in a bedroom cluttered with toys, probably pointing towards his story as a father to his daughters, now aged 15 and 20.

His home was nothing but a chaotic mess and shows a man living without a structure and at edge, with furniture overturned, front door kicked down, and cabinets left open.

Despite his quiet demeanor, Jabbar's actions on New Year's Day were anything but silent. He drove a rented Ford F-150 Lightning into the heart of Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring dozens more in a gruesome rampage. Jabbar died in a shootout with police, and federal investigators have ruled the incident an act of terrorism.

