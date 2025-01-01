Man pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan, disturbing incident caught on camera (WATCH)

A 45-year-old man was pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan, narrowly avoiding a train. The 23-year-old suspect was arrested and has a history of assault charges, amid a rise in transit violence.

A disturbing incident unfolded at the 18th Street subway station in Manhattan on Tuesday, leaving a 45-year-old passenger with a head injury. The attack, which was caught on video, shows a 23-year-old suspect pushing the victim onto the tracks as a train approached.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:30 pm local time. The suspect, described as wearing a dark hoodie and gray jeans, was seen walking near the platform edge before the push. The victim, who appeared to be distracted by his phone, was shoved onto the tracks, narrowly avoiding being struck by the train.

Violet Paley, a witness on the train, recounted the chaotic scene. "The conductor said over the intercom that we were going to have to evacuate because there was a man under the train. We walked off the subway, and there were a bunch of cops and paramedics and they climbed down to get him. When they got him out, I was shocked to see him blinking his eyes and moving his fingers. He was bloody."

The suspect was apprehended near Columbus Circle hours later. He has a history of run-ins with the law, including a 2019 assault charge for injuring an officer and an open case in October involving assault, harassment, and possession of arms. Charges for Tuesday's incident are pending.

This is the latest in a string of transit attacks, which includes two slashing incidents on Sunday and a fatal arson attack on December 22. As per NYPD statistics, there is a 40% increase in assaults in the transit system compared to last year.

In response to the rising violence, the Guardian Angels have resumed subway patrols, a move criticized by Mayor Eric Adams, along with the deployment of National Guard members to enhance security.

