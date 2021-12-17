Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi on Saturday

The Congress party will on Saturday undertake a massive campaign in election-bound Uttar Pradesh to target the Bharatiya Janata Party government over its inability to curb inflation in the country. The 'Pratigya Padyatra' awareness campaign will be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The 'padyatra' will be conducted from Jagdishpur in Amethi district to Harimau in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party has exhorted people to take part in the campaign to sensitise the government about the hardships being faced by people because of rising inflation.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Media and Communication Department Vice Chairman Dr Pankaj Srivastava said that people had been suffering due to the policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government the state. The Congress party has been agitating all over the country against inflation. This 'padyatra', which is going to be held under the slogan of 'BJP Bhagao, Mehengai Hatao', will start from Jagdishpur at 10 am. At the end of the yatra, there will be a huge public meeting which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other big leaders of the party.



Dr Pankaj Srivastava said that the upcoming assembly elections should be fought on the issues of the people instead of religion and caste. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi took a pathbreaking step when she announced that 40 per cent of tickets would be given to women and a separate manifesto for women. Giving impetus to this, a 'Shakti Samvad' has been organized in Rae Bareli on December 19. This 'Shakti Samvad', which will start at 11 am at the Reform Club ground near the district hospital of Rae Bareli, is expected to be attended by 5000 women. Priyanka is expected to discuss in detail Congress women's manifesto at the event.

Dr Shrivastava further stated that Congress is the only opposition party that is continuously taking on the BJP politically and ideologically. After Priyanka Gandhi became the Uttar Pradesh in charge, the Congress has been engaging at the grassroots level with a new speed and energy, he said. Looking at the attraction that is being seen among the people of the state regarding the leadership of Priyanka, he further said that the 2022 assembly elections could be decisive and end the 32-year misrule of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

