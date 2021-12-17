  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi on Saturday

    The 'padyatra' will be conducted from Jagdishpur in Amethi district to Harimau in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

    UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 3:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Congress party will on Saturday undertake a massive campaign in election-bound Uttar Pradesh to target the Bharatiya Janata Party government over its inability to curb inflation in the country. The 'Pratigya Padyatra' awareness campaign will be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    The 'padyatra' will be conducted from Jagdishpur in Amethi district to Harimau in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party has exhorted people to take part in the campaign to sensitise the government about the hardships being faced by people because of rising inflation.

    Uttar Pradesh Congress Media and Communication Department Vice Chairman Dr Pankaj Srivastava said that people had been suffering due to the policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government the state. The Congress party has been agitating all over the country against inflation. This 'padyatra', which is going to be held under the slogan of 'BJP Bhagao, Mehengai Hatao', will start from Jagdishpur at 10 am. At the end of the yatra, there will be a huge public meeting which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other big leaders of the party.

    UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to take out Congress 'Pratigya Padyatra' from Amethi
    Dr Pankaj Srivastava said that the upcoming assembly elections should be fought on the issues of the people instead of religion and caste. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi took a pathbreaking step when she announced that 40 per cent of tickets would be given to women and a separate manifesto for women. Giving impetus to this, a 'Shakti Samvad' has been organized in Rae Bareli on December 19. This 'Shakti Samvad', which will start at 11 am at the Reform Club ground near the district hospital of Rae Bareli, is expected to be attended by 5000 women. Priyanka is expected to discuss in detail Congress women's manifesto at the event.

    Dr Shrivastava further stated that Congress is the only opposition party that is continuously taking on the BJP politically and ideologically. After Priyanka Gandhi became the Uttar Pradesh in charge, the Congress has been engaging at the grassroots level with a new speed and energy, he said. Looking at the attraction that is being seen among the people of the state regarding the leadership of Priyanka, he further said that the 2022 assembly elections could be decisive and end the 32-year misrule of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Also Read: Omicron derails India's bid to bring cheetah out of extinction

    Also Read: Meta exposes 7 'cyber mercenaries', Delhi-based firm is among them

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi hails Varanasi growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India-dnm

    PM Modi hails Varanasi's growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence

    Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar apology after outrage on cringe-worthy rape jibe

    'If it hurt, I apologise': Karnataka Congress MLA's response to outrage on cringe-worthy rape jibe

    Bhutan confers highest civilian award on PM Modi; list of foreign civilian awards received by Modi-dnm

    Bhutan confers highest civilian award on PM Modi; list of foreign civilian awards received by Modi

    Data protection Bill: Data breach to be reported in 72 hours, Joint committee report-dnm

    Data protection Bill: Data breach to be reported in 72 hours, Joint committee report

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 review: Chelsea, Manchester City, arsenal, liverpool, everton, west ham united-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 review: Chelsea held again as Manchester City and other top sides emerge victorious

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken

    MG Motor India to launch over 1000 NFTs for first time sale to begin from December 28 gcw

    MG Motor India to launch over 1,000 NFTs for first time, sale to begin from December 28

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi hails Varanasi growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India-dnm

    PM Modi hails Varanasi's growth, says development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in India

    Shooter Konica Layak suicide: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra startled, offers help with mental wellness-ayh

    Shooter Konica Layak suicide: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra startled, offers help with mental wellness

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon