Ex-West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya rejects Padma award

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was nominated for the Padma Bhushan award, has declined to accept it. Confirming the development, the Communist Party of India-Marxist took to its Twitter account to inform that the party policy has been consistent in declining such awards from the State.

"Our work is for the people not for awards. Comrade EMS (E M S Namboodiripad was Kerala's first chief minister) who was earlier offered an award had declined it," the party said.

The veteran Left leader had been conferred with the Padma Bhushan in recognition of his contributions in public life.

Reacting to the development, govt sources said that the Left leader's family was informed in the morning by a very senior central official about the Narendra Modi government's decision to bestow him with the honour.

Sources further said that no information was given to the Union government with regard to the family's decision to turn down the award.

Sources said that the decision to refuse the award was perhaps an after-thought as the announcement of the awards only happened later in the evening while the family was informed much earlier in the day.

The 77-year-old Communist leader has withdrawn himself from public appearances for some time now due to heart and lung conditions and other age-related ailments. Bhattacharjee was among the two prominent opposition leaders named for the Padma Awards this year. The other awardee was Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has been leading the group of party leaders seeking systemic changes within the party.

