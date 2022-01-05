PM Modi security lapse: Congress erupts with joy, tweets ‘Modi ji, How's the Josh?’; BJP retorts furiously

National President of the Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote, “Modi ji, how's the Josh.” The Youth Congress leader also tweeted to mock what can be labelled as one of the biggest security breaches in India.

In a shocking development, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV erupted with joy and even asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘how his josh was’ following the security breach. It also triggered a BJP vs Congress fight with leaders of the saffron party alleging it to be a conspiracy, while the grand old party called it a distraction from the low turnout at PM's event.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a scathing response Srinivas BV's inflammatory tweet over a serious security breach of PM Modi’s convoy in the northern state of Punjab. “When PM Modi had his security breached, Congress leaders erupted with joy, asking him how his Josh was. PM Modi, magnanimous as ever, on his way back, communicated, “Zinda laut raha hoon!’” Smriti Irani, Union Minister, stated.

She also said that “We know the Congress hates PM Modi, but today, they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India. Such is the breakdown of law and order in Punjab that the DGP of police claims he's incapable of providing security support to the PMO and security details.”

The Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government, which, on the other hand, says the Prime Minister returned for a different reason.

Prime Minister decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. As per the MHA, “The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.” The cavalcade was stuck, and private cars could be seen approaching, which was a major security breach.

PM Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur, but the event had to be cancelled. PM Modi returned to the airport in Bathinda because of the lapse.