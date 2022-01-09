  • Facebook
    PM Modi reviews Covid surge; offered scenarios for infection peak

    Prime Minister Modi has sought a meeting with chief ministers to discuss state-specific scenarios and the public health response.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 9:10 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that emphasis on Covid-appropriate behaviour is critical in India's ongoing battle against the latest surge in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country.

    Calling for continued 'Jan Andolan' in this direction, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday reviewed the emergence of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 and its public health implications. He was also briefed about the status of the vaccination campaign and the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics in the country.

    Chaired a high-level meeting, the Prime Minister was given a detailed presentation on the surge in cases being reported across the world. Following this, officials gave him the status update of the virus spread within the country, with special mention of states and districts of concern. The Prime Minister was offered various predictive scenarios of peak cases.

    The high-level meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (Biotechnology) Dr Rajesh Gokhale, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava; NHA CEO RS Sharma and other senior officials.

    Prime Minister Modi directed officials that active surveillance and intensive containment must continue in clusters that are reporting higher cases. Emphasising the need to provide necessary technical support to states that are reporting higher cases currently, Prime Minister Modi has sought a meeting with chief ministers to discuss state-specific scenarios and the public health response.

    Stressing upon the need to ensure effective use of masks and physical distancing measures to control the spread of the virus, the Prime Minister called upon the need to disseminate the factual information to the community at large and effective implementation of home isolation for mild/asymptomatic cases.

    Conveying his gratitude to healthcare workers for the relentless services in battling Covid-19 so far, Prime Minister Modi asked officials to ensure that precaution dose is provided to healthcare and frontline workers in mission mode. He also emphasised the need for continuous scientific research in testing, vaccines and pharmacological interventions, including genome sequencing, given the evolving nature of the virus.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2022, 9:12 PM IST
