Exposed: Pakistani hand behind fake spliced and diced video of CCS meeting

Accounts that were used to propagate the malicious content were being operated from Pakistan.

The origin of the fake video which claimed that the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the removal of Sikh soldiers from the Indian Army, has been traced to a Pakistan-based server.

According to a top Delhi Police official, the technical analysis of the 'spliced and diced' video has revealed that certain accounts that were used to propagate the malicious content were being operated from Pakistan. Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation wing is investigating the case. Hours after the morphed video went viral on social media, the government's communication wing, Press Information Bureau debunked the claims made in the video and said that no such discussion or meeting had ever taken place.

In this connection, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts that are prejudicial to maintaining harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.

Interacting with media persons, IFSO DCP KPS Malhotra said that his unit proactively came into action after it noticed two tweets are going viral, claiming the government would remove Sikhs from the force. The video which was viral on social media was shot on the day Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was killed along with 13 others in the helicopter crash.

The voice-over was added with malicious intention, Malhotra added. According to experts, the intention behind this Pakistan-orchestrated splice and dice propaganda could be to create dissatisfaction among Sikhs towards the BJP and the Narendra Modi government in the run-up to the assembly elections in Punjab.

