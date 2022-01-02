PM Modi lays foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University ahead of UP Election 2022

The University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University after seeking blessing at the Augarnath temple in Uttar Pradesh`s Meerut. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh`s Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Visuals shared online showed the three leaders paying their respects at the Shahid Smarak in Meerut before visiting the Government Freedom Struggle Museum on the premises. A huge crowd, chanting 'Modi- Modi', had gathered along the side of the road as the PM made his way to the event. Modi accepted the greetings and was seen waving back at the crowd from inside his car.

Addressing a public meeting in Meerut, PM Modi spoke of the importance of the city in India's history. He said, “Visiting Meerut at the start of the year is special for me. Meerut has a place in the history of India, not just as a city, but Meerut is also an important centre of our culture and our potential.”

He further said, “Meerut has also been the birthplace of another great child of the country, Major Dhyan Chand ji. A few months back, the central government had named the country's highest sporting honour after Dadda. The sports university of Meerut is being dedicated to Major Dhyan Chand ji today.”

PM Modi said, “This university is named after Major Dhyan Chand. Without 'dhyan' (focus), there can be no success. This university is dedicated to Major Dhyan Chand. This university will be among the best in India.”

“UP earlier used to see games by mafias and criminals. Yogi Adityanath government in now playing ‘jail-jail’ game with criminals. Earlier there used to be tournaments of illegal occupation, those who made remarks on daughters roamed freely,” PM Modi said.

“Our daughters can move freely as Yogi Adityanath put criminals in jail. Earlier the daughters here were afraid to leave their homes after sunset, today the daughters are bringing laurels to the entire country,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said, “Every year 1,000 students will graduate from this sports university.”

Lambasting previous governments, PM Modi blamed them for busy playing their own games. “Where the youth go, the country will go. Earlier governments were apathetic to sports and sportspersons. They were not respected,” PM Modi said.

“Youth is also the cornerstone of new India, youth is also the leader of new India, where the youth will run, there India will run. Now where India will run, the world is going to run there.”