PM Modi keeps up his promise, receives gift from Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami in Meerut

During his visit to Meerut today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University and met Olympians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday fulfilled a promise made to Tokyo Olympian Priyanka Goswami in Meerut during his visit. A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Goswami is a race walker and had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics for 20-km Race-Walking event. The 25-year-old comes from a humble background, and her father works as a bus conductor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s brightest Olympians and had breakfast with them after Tokyo Olympics 2020. He had promised to meet Olympian Priyanka Goswami in Meerut and accept his gift.

