    Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    The technical committee, on Thursday, issued another public notice -- once again requesting individuals who have reasonable cause to believe that their mobile instrument is infected with Pegasus spyware to come forward and contact the technical committee.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
    The technical committee instituted by the Supreme Court to determine whether the Pegasus spyware was used on the phones or other devices of the citizens of India to access stored data, eavesdrop on conversations and intercept information has till date received devices from just two persons for taking digital images.

    The committee had issued a public notice on January 2, 2022, calling upon the members of the public who had reasonable cause to suspect that their mobile instruments had been infected due to the use of Pegasus spyware of the Israeli NSO group. 

    However, a month later, just two people showed up before the panel with their devices suspecting spyware surveillance. The identity of the two persons is still not known. The technical committee, on Thursday, issued another public notice -- once again requesting individuals who have reasonable cause to believe that their mobile instrument is infected with Pegasus spyware to come forward and contact the technical committee. The committee has set a new deadline till February 8, 2022.

    The individuals, who suspect a spyware attack, need to approach the committee with reasons as to why they believe that their mobile instruments have been infected with Pegasus malware. Clarifying upon the process after an individual details a spyware attack, the committee said that a digital image of the instrument will be taken in the presence of the individual after which the device shall be returned to the person immediately. The person shall also be given a copy of the digital image.

    Among other things, the technical committee, which was appointed on October 27, 2021, is also examining whether the Pegasus suite of spyware was acquired by the Centre or state government for use against citizens of India. It is also scrutinising whether any government agency has used the Pegasus spyware on any citizen of the country and under what law, rule, guideline, protocol or lawful procedure was that deployment made.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
