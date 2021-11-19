  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways to soon restore cooked food services on trains

    Currently, only ready-to-eat, packaged food is available on payment basis on Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and on other trains.

    Indian Railways to soon restore cooked food services on trains-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 9:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Passengers on long-distance train journeys need not worry about packing meals anymore as the Railways on Friday announced that they will be resuming cooked meals on trains, a service that was discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Railway Board in a letter asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains to restore normal train services as the pandemic-infused lockdown restrictions eased.

    "In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue," the letter stated.

    Currently, only ready-to-eat, packaged food is available on payment basis on Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and on other trains. Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has also allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights.

    Also read: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi moves Bombay HC in ED's fugitive proceedings

    Cooked food may start to be served from December 1, or even a bit earlier, subject to preparedness by the licensees.

    The Railways is gradually returning to the pre-pandemic scale of services after the Covid’s severely disrupted services. The national transporters first restored services of long-distance trains and then short-distance passenger services started operating as special trains with “slightly higher fares” to “discourage people from avoidable travels.”

    Earlier this month, the Railways had announced the running of normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had been in place for the pandemic. In the letter to zonal railways, the Railways said trains will now be operated with their regular numbers and fares will revert to normal pre-Covid prices.

    The decision comes at a time when India's coronavirus cases have remained steady at around 10,000-15,000 daily infections over the past few days.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 9:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi formally hands over light combat helicopter to IAF chief VR Chaudhari-dnm

    PM Modi formally hands over light combat helicopter to IAF chief VR Chaudhari

    Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi moves Bombay HC in ED's fugitive proceedings-dnm

    Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi moves Bombay HC in ED's fugitive proceedings

    India Covishield and Covaxin get recognition in 110 countries-dnm

    India's Covishield and Covaxin get recognition in 110 countries

    Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence-dnm

    Mundra port: Adani Group reveals details on seizure of hazardous cargo containers; lauds agencies' diligence

    Karnataka rains: Schools, colleges in Bengaluru, other districts remain shut due to heavy and incessant rains-dnm

    Karnataka rains: Schools, colleges in Bengaluru, other districts remain shut due to heavy and incessant rains

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi formally hands over light combat helicopter to IAF chief VR Chaudhari-dnm

    PM Modi formally hands over light combat helicopter to IAF chief VR Chaudhari

    Is this why MS Dhoni did not appear in Kapil Sharma show? find out here drb

    Is this why MS Dhoni did not appear in Kapil Sharma’s show? Find out here

    Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi moves Bombay HC in ED's fugitive proceedings-dnm

    Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi moves Bombay HC in ED's fugitive proceedings

    FDA authorises Moderna and Pfizer's COVID vaccine boosters for all US adults-dnm

    FDA authorises Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccine boosters for all US adults

    Steven Spielberg West Side Story will release in India on THIS date, read details drb

    Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' will release in India on THIS date, read details

    Recent Videos

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)-ayh

    The curious case of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets-ycb

    Karnataka farmers celebrate PM Modi's decision of repealing farm laws with crackers and sweets

    Video Icon
    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut-dnm

    Heavy rains lash Tirupati: All roads leading to Tirumala Temple inundated, shrine shut

    Video Icon
    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)-ayh

    AB de Villiers retires from cricket: A look at his great IPL records (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'-ycb

    Farmer leaders welcome PM Modi's decision on repealing farm laws, 'govt woke up after a year'

    Video Icon