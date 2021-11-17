  • Facebook
    India slams Pakistan at UN; asks to evacuate illegally occupied areas in J&K

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 10:04 AM IST
    According to New Delhi's UN envoy on Tuesday, India would continue to take decisive and robust action against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. According to India, the onus is on them to establish a favourable environment for any meaningful discourse, which can only occur in an atmosphere free of fear, hate, and violence. According to Kajal Bhat, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the union territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are and will always be an integral inalienable part of India. She stated that this includes areas that Pakistan unlawfully occupies. India has requested that Pakistan remove from all areas under its illegal possession as soon as possible.

    Bhat, who is from Jammu and Kashmir, stated that UN member nations are aware of Pakistan's "known history and policy" of harbouring, helping, and actively backing terrorists. She went on to say that the government has been widely condemned for openly supporting, training, funding, and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy. It has the dubious distinction of housing the most number of terrorists sanctioned by the UN Security Council."

    Bhat's reaction came after Pakistan's UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue during an open debate in the UN Security Council.

    Meanwhile, she said India desires normal neighbourly relations with all countries, including Pakistan. It is committed to resolving outstanding issues bilaterally and peacefully following the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. She went on to say that any genuine debate can only take place in an environment devoid of dread, hate, and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to foster such an environment. Until then, India would continue to take robust and decisive action in response to transnational terrorism. 

    Bhat went on to say that this is not the first time a Pakistani official has utilised UN venues to spread false and destructive propaganda against the country. It also tries in vain to deflect the world's attention away from the tragic status of the country, where terrorists have a free pass and regular people's lives, particularly those belonging to minority populations, are turned upside down.

