Exclusive: 'Those undergoing religious conversion will lose government benefits'

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra speaks exclusively to Asianet Newsable on the anti-religious conversion bill and the tensions brewing at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

Karnataka faces double trouble on Monday. Even as it battles tensions along the border with Maharashtra amid the ongoing Winter session of the state assembly in Belagavi, the BJP government is expected to be in the line of fire over its anti-religious conversion bill that may be tabled today. Moments before the assembly reconvened on Monday, Asianet Newsable's Yacoob spoke to Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about both issues. Read on:

The anti-religious conversion Bill has generated a lot of controversies. What do you have to say about it?

In the Bill, we cannot restrict conversion because there is a provision in the Constitution. But we will bring in a system to be followed (by introducing the Bill). They (those who wish to convert) should declare before the Deputy Commissioner at least 60 days in advance. Only when the Deputy Commissioner replies that the conversion is not done by force or allurement can people opt for a change of religion.

Those who convert will lose the connection with their parent religion and caste. And whatever government benefits were there for the person before the conversion will be lost. They will be termed 'Minorities if they convert to Christianity or Islam. Those who wish to come to Hinduism and identify with a caste can avail of government benefits as provided to a particular caste.

Does the Bill prescribe punishment for forceful conversion or conversion by allurement?

Yes, there is a punishment. If a person converts another person by force, there is a provision of penalty and a jail term. It will be three to 10 years in jail.

If people wish to convert, there are no restrictions. But they will have to inform the Deputy Commissioner from which religion to which religion they want to convert. A person should give caste details before conversion to the Deputy Commissioner in advance. We want data on all these things.

Christian community leaders say they reached out to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa seeking his help. Some say he responded positively...

See, I am telling you, 15 Christian priests also reached out to me. I told them not to be worried and asked them there was nothing to fear. I told them the Bill was not against them. It is not against anybody, be it Muslim, Christian, Hindu or Sikh; everyone can practice their faith without any issues, and there is no danger from the Bill. It is not against anyone. As per Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, there is a provision to convert. But there was no clause for punishment for forceful conversion and allurement, and we have just added those clauses. That's all.

There was also talks about bringing a separate law to deal with 'Love Jihad'?

There is serious thinking for a law on 'Love Jihad'. The draft (anti-religious conversion) bill says those who marry with the purpose of conversion, there is a penalty and jail term. Besides (in the draft bill), the people have to declare (before district administration) that they were in love and are going for a marriage.

Did the border tension escalate due to the session in Belagavi?

There is no big tension. People from this region are highlighting their issues through strikes and protests. They cannot come to Bengaluru. So they are protesting here (farmers, teachers, and other activists).

Few elements (Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and Shiv Sena activists) resort to these (burning of the Kannada flag and vandalizing Rayanna statue) acts. Some people with cruel mindsets create nuisance here. Marathas and Kannadigas from these regions have been living in peace and have no issues. Few elements have done this (vandalism), and police have taken action.

How is the government dealing with the situation there?

Instructions have been given that those who have indulged in vandalism must be dealt them mercilessly. We have arrested many persons. Around 27 to 28 vandals have been arrested, and more arrests are likely to happen based on CCTV footage evidence. All those who have indulged in violence, we have taken merciless action.

Any scope for talks with Maharashtra about Belagavi?

Yes! Our Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) has spoken to his Maharashtra counterpart (Uddhav Thackeray), and Maharashtra Home Secretary has been communicated from the Karnataka counterpart (about maintaining law and order).

Due to the ongoing tension, there are attempts to spread tension via social media. How do you plan to tackle this?

Whoever is doing (spreading fake news and promoting vandalism ), we will arrest all of them. I am in regular touch with senior officers. They have been given standing instructions not to bow down to any pressure, and those who violate the law, trouble the public and disturb the peace should be taught.

Following the latest vandalism allegedly by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and an attack by the PFI on the police in Mangaluru, there is a demand for a ban on these outfits. What do you have to say?

For those indulging in arson, the police are giving them punishment as per law. If these arson and violence increase, we will consider banning them. For those who repeatedly resort to violence, do not follow the law of the land, and disturb the peace, such organizations will not be tolerated.

Also Read: Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets an ED summon

Also Read: Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage: Why Asaduddin Owaisi calls it absurd