Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before Enforcement Directorate

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama Papers probe. Aishwarya met officials of a multi-agency Special Investigation Team at the ED headquarters at the Loknayak Bhawan in New Delhi. According to sources, Aishwarya had earlier sought more time to appear before the agency.

Sources said that the ED officials had prepared a list of questions for Aishwarya. Investigation into the Panama Papers case has been underway for some time now. Around 500 individuals from India, including politicians, actors, sportsmen and businessmen, were believed to be involved in the case. The individuals were accused of tax evasion.

Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan too had reportedly visited the ED office last month when he is believed to have handed over some documents to the ED officials. Media reports hinted at the possibility that megastar Amitabh Bachchan too may be called in to record his statement. The Bachchan family's name allegedly figured in the Panama Papers. According to reports, Bachchan was allegedly the director of four companies. Of these, three were in the Bahamas, while one was in the Virgin Islands. These were created in 1993. The capital of these companies was between $5,000 to $50,000, but these companies were reportedly making crores in the shipping business.

The government recently informed Parliament that the income tax department had detected undisclosed credits worth Rs 20353 crore for 930 India-linked entities in the Panama and Paradise papers leak. In the Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks, taxes worth Rs 153.88 crore have been collected so far. Further, criminal prosecution complaints have been filed in 52 cases under the black money act and proceedings have been initiated in 130 cases linked to Panama and Paradise paper leaks.

Also Read: Munawar Faruqui announces his new stand-up show in Kolkata after facing backlash

Also Read: Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage: Why Asaduddin Owaisi calls it absurd