  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage: Why Asaduddin Owaisi calls it absurd

    The Election Laws (Amendment), Bill 2021, which proposes to link Aadhaar data to electoral roll enrolment violates the fundamental right to privacy, says the AIMIM chief

    Aadhaar Voter ID linkage Why Asaduddin Owaisi calls government Bill absurd
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 10:02 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Election Laws (Amendment), Bill 2021, which proposes to link Aadhaar data to electoral roll enrolment violates the fundamental right to privacy, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday. The new Bill allows electoral registration officers to establish the identity of individuals who want to register as voters by seeking their Aadhaar numbers.

    Submitting a notice to Lok Sabha secretary-general, Owaisi highlighted that the Bill, which is to be introduced by the government on Monday, proposes to make Aadhaar authentication mandatory. This, according to him, violates the Supreme Court order that limited the use of Aadhaar to welfare schemes. Further, subjecting voter enrollment to Aadhaar violates the independence and sanctity of the constitutional process as the responsibility of issuing voter IDs is carried out in pursuance of a constitutional purpose (elections) by an independent body (Election Commission), the AIMIM chief said.

    Further, he warned that linking voter IDs and Aadhaar could harm national security and individual privacy. Justifying the statement, Owaisi noted that such exercises in states had resulted in large-scale exclusions and that it will also allow governments in power to suppress, disenfranchise, profile voters and discriminate between beneficiaries of government schemes.

    It will also lead to violation of the principles of secret voting, universal adult franchise and free and fair elections, Owaisi said.

    Another reason why Owaisi said he was against the Bill was that using an inferior and exclusionary identity project like Aadhaar to authenticate a simple and inclusive voter ID card is absurd. Stating that the Aadhaar database was riddled with more errors than in the Electors Photo Identity Card database, Owaisi wondered how an insecure and flaw-prone database could be used to authenticate a relatively secure and frequently updated database.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon marathon-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Over 4,000 girls participate in ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ marathon

    Jammu administration requests India Army to assist in restoring essential services-dnm

    Indian Army to the rescue as power stations in Jammu are hit by staff strike

    Govt decision to build two new dams would lead to rebirth of the polluted river: Jal Shakti Minister-dnm

    Govt’s decision to build two new dams would lead to 'rebirth' of the polluted river: Jal Shakti Minister

    Goa Liberation Day: Goa did not lose its links to India even after 450 years of Portuguese rule, says PM Modi-dnm

    Goa Liberation Day: Goa did not lose its links to India even after 450 years of Portuguese rule, says PM Modi

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says these parties have deliberately kept India poor-dnm

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at other parties, says ‘these parties have deliberately kept India poor’

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to have a sequel? Here's what we know SCJ

    Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to have a sequel? Here's what we know

    Munawar Faruqui announces his new stand-up show in Kolkata after facing backlash gcw

    Munawar Faruqui announces his new stand-up show in Kolkata after facing backlash

    Karnataka Section 144 in Belagavi extended till Dec 22 amid violence over statue vandalism gcw

    Karnataka: Section 144 in Belagavi extended till Dec 22 amid violence over statue vandalism

    Omicron in India Better to stay prepared than to get caught offguard says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria gcw

    Omicron in India: Better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard, says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria

    Rohini court blast case: DRDO scientist tries to commit suicide

    Rohini court blast case: DRDO scientist tries to commit suicide

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon