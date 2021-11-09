Delhi’s air quality improves slightly but remains in 'very poor' category

The smog issue has created havoc in the national capital for the past several years. Pollution has been rising at dangerous levels across New Delhi and other parts of northern India this month, post-Diwali.

Delhi’s air quality remained on the higher side of the 'very poor' category on Tuesday, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 381, according to the latest estimates updated by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Delhi and its adjoining areas have been witnessing a sharp decline in the air quality index over the past couple of days.

Though AQI is likely to improve further, it will continue to remain in the 'very poor' category. The smog issue has created havoc in the national capital for the past several years. Pollution has been rising at dangerous levels across New Delhi and other parts of northern India this month, in a sharp deterioration of air quality from October when people breathed the cleanest air in four years.

The SAFAR in a statement on Tuesday stated that Delhi's “AQI today has improved from severe to very poor category. Winds coming from the north-west direction at 925 mb are favourable for transport of stubble related pollutants to Delhi. However, its impact on Delhi’s PM2.5 has been reduced as wind speed has reduced. Today’s share of crop residue burning is 30% in PM2.5. AQI is likely to improve further but remain in very poor category.”

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally to the ‘very poor’ category on Monday due to moderate surface winds, after remaining in the ‘severe’ category for three consecutive days post-Diwali. A health advisory by SAFAR stated that “Everyone should reduce heavy exertion. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion.”

AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 falls under the category of 'poor'. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous' category.