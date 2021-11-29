Congress mocked for protesting for repealing farm laws when it has already been announced

The Congress party's outing at the Winter session of Parliament got off to an embarrassing note on Monday.

The Congress party's outing at the Winter session of Parliament got off to an embarrassing note on Monday. Ahead of the start of the session, Congress leaders were seen protesting near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Parliament premises. However, their massive banner seemed to have got the message wrong.

The poster, which Congress leaders, including interim chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, were standing behind read 'We Demand Repeal of Black Farm Laws'. Except that this announcement was already made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation earlier this month.

The Congress leaders also seemed to have forgotten that one of the 26 Bills that the Centre aims to clear in the Winter session of Parliament includes the Farm Bills Repeal Bill 2021, which seeks to kill the three agrarian reform laws passed by Parliament last year.

Nevertheless, the Congress leaders kept protesting. Social media was abuzz with videos mocking the Congress party. While many saw no sense in the Congress protest, others questioned the political awareness of the Gandhis-led Congress.

The Prime Minister had announced the repealing of the three farm laws on November 19 after admitting that it had failed to convince a small section of farmers about the intent and benefits of the new agrarian reforms. The timing of the decision, however, raised speculation that the decision may be linked to the elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh which are scheduled for early next year.

The farmers, though, are not packing their bags and leaving the protest sites outside the national capital's borders just yet. Despite the Prime Minister's request, the farmers' groups say that they will only budge when the government brings a Bill ensuring Minimum Support Price for their produce and the setting up of a memorial for over 770 farmers who perished during the year-long protests.

The Congress, meanwhile, was in for more embarrassment as three parties abstained from the Parliament strategy meeting convened by it. These included the Aam Aadmi Party, the Trinamool Congress and the party's Maharashtra ally, the Shiv Sena.

Also Read

Parliament winter session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Parliament’s winter session: Ready to answer all questions, says PM Modi