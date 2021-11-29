  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress mocked for protesting for repealing farm laws when it has already been announced

    The Congress party's outing at the Winter session of Parliament got off to an embarrassing note on Monday. 

    Congress mocked for protesting for repealing farm laws when it has already been announced
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Congress party's outing at the Winter session of Parliament got off to an embarrassing note on Monday. Ahead of the start of the session, Congress leaders were seen protesting near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Parliament premises. However, their massive banner seemed to have got the message wrong.

    The poster, which Congress leaders, including interim chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, were standing behind read 'We Demand Repeal of Black Farm Laws'. Except that this announcement was already made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation earlier this month.

    The Congress leaders also seemed to have forgotten that one of the 26 Bills that the Centre aims to clear in the Winter session of Parliament includes the Farm Bills Repeal Bill 2021, which seeks to kill the three agrarian reform laws passed by Parliament last year.

    Nevertheless, the Congress leaders kept protesting. Social media was abuzz with videos mocking the Congress party. While many saw no sense in the Congress protest, others questioned the political awareness of the Gandhis-led Congress.

    The Prime Minister had announced the repealing of the three farm laws on November 19 after admitting that it had failed to convince a small section of farmers about the intent and benefits of the new agrarian reforms. The timing of the decision, however, raised speculation that the decision may be linked to the elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh which are scheduled for early next year.

    The farmers, though, are not packing their bags and leaving the protest sites outside the national capital's borders just yet. Despite the Prime Minister's request, the farmers' groups say that they will only budge when the government brings a Bill ensuring Minimum Support Price for their produce and the setting up of a memorial for over 770 farmers who perished during the year-long protests.

    The Congress, meanwhile, was in for more embarrassment as three parties abstained from the Parliament strategy meeting convened by it. These included the Aam Aadmi Party, the Trinamool Congress and the party's Maharashtra ally, the Shiv Sena.

    Also Read

    Parliament winter session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha

    Parliament’s winter session: Ready to answer all questions, says PM Modi

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 1:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament winter session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha, now to be tabled in Rajya Sabha-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha, now to be tabled in Rajya Sabha

    SC expresses grave concern amid rising air pollution, directs Delhi govt to frame tree plantation plan-dnm

    SC expresses grave concern amid rising air pollution, directs Delhi govt to frame tree plantation plan

    PNB Scam: Fugitive Mehul Choksi claims he may be kidnapped again and taken to India

    PNB Scam: Fugitive Mehul Choksi claims he may be kidnapped again and taken to India

    Parliament winter session: Ready to answer all questions, says PM Modi; warns against Omicron variant-dnm

    Parliament’s winter session: Ready to answer all questions, says PM Modi; warns against Omicron variant

    How Indian Army eliminated civilian-killing terrorists in Kashmir

    How Indian Army eliminated terrorists who killed civilians in Kashmir

    Recent Stories

    Tata Motors to roll out 10 new electric vehicles on Indian roads

    Tata Motors to roll out 10 new electric vehicles on Indian roads

    Parliament winter session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha, now to be tabled in Rajya Sabha-dnm

    Parliament winter session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha, now to be tabled in Rajya Sabha

    Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, son injured in bike accident in Melbourne-ayh

    Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, son injured in bike accident in Melbourne

    Janhvi Kapoor goes BRALESS with NUDE makeup; check out her latest pictures RCB

    Janhvi Kapoor goes BRALESS with NUDE makeup; check out her latest pictures

    SC expresses grave concern amid rising air pollution, directs Delhi govt to frame tree plantation plan-dnm

    SC expresses grave concern amid rising air pollution, directs Delhi govt to frame tree plantation plan

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon