Parliament’s winter session: Ready to answer all questions, says PM Modi; warns against Omicron variant

Ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is ready to reply to all questions in parliament but asserted that the dignity of the house must be maintained. Discussions and not the disruptions should be the yardstick on which the success of Parliament should be weighed, the Prime Minister said, addressing the media outside Parliament.

“Our Government is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament. It is also ready to answer all questions,” PM Modi said. Stating that the dignity of the House and the Chair must be maintained, PM Modi said, “We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings. Saval bhi Shanti bhi.”

“This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. The session should be constructive. The benchmark should be constructive. There should be debate as well as peace,” PM Modi further added.

Pointing out that the Parliament has renewed its pledge for protecting the spirit of the constitution last week, Modi said: “Everyone in the country would hope that the spirit of the Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav will be maintained. And that the house should debate on the issues of national interest, explore new ways for development and make constructive decisions that would have far-reaching impact.”

The Prime Minister also urged people to be alert about Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Winter Session of Parliament starts Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also said there are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for a serious discussion and hoped that members will extend their support to ensure that the House runs smoothly and in an orderly manner.

There are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for serious discussion in the House. The people of the country also hope that these issues are raised, Birla said, adding that he will try his best to provide enough time and opportunities to MPs to raise various matters.