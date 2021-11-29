  • Facebook
    Parliament winter session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha, now to be tabled in Rajya Sabha

    The Bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. Once cleared by the Upper House, the Farm laws Repeal Bill will be sent to the President for final assent.

    Parliament winter session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha, now to be tabled in Rajya Sabha-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 12:25 PM IST
    The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on the first day of the winter session of the Parliament and the Narendra Modi-led will now table the Bill in Rajya Sabha even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agriculture produce.

    Earlier, Congress MPs led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi staged a demonstration demanding repeal of farm laws on the first day of the winter session at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday.

    The Bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. Once cleared by the Upper House, the Farm laws Repeal Bill will be sent to the President for final assent.

    The three `Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021`was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday. Thousands of farmers have been protesting for the past one year against the three legislations and demanding they be repealed. Several farmer unions have pressed for a law on minimum support price (MSP).

    Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm amid protests as Opposition members sought to raise the issue of deaths of farmers during their protests against three farm laws, on the first day of the Winter Session. Speaker Om Birla requested Opposition MPs to bring the House in order to allow any discussion.

    On the other hand, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government wants that there should be no protests in the country, but we will not leave the protest site before any discussion on MSP including other issues.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 12:38 PM IST
