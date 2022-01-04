‘Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP’s hardwork visible in state’s development’: PM Modi

Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said past governments only worked on ‘don’t look East' but we adopted ‘Act East Policy’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a gathering in Imphal and said that the Northeast region and Manipur are playing a greater role in India’s development. He had earlier inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 4,800 crore in the poll-bound state of Manipur. He also laid the foundation stone of 5 National Highway projects and dedicated, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers.

Modi also highlighted that previous governments neglected the region resulting in alienation of the people from the rest of the country while seven years of BJP has transformed the region in terms of development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he saw the potential in the northeast region even before he took office, and his government’s aim was to do maximum amount of work for the people. Modi said, “Seven years of BJP government’s hardwork is visible in the transformation of northeast and Manipur.”

Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said past governments only worked on ‘don’t look East' but we adopted ‘Act East Policy’.

He said that the previous governments in Manipur neglected the region resulting in alienation of the people from the rest of the country.

PM Modi added that Manipur's development has changed completely since BJP came into power. He said that over 6 lakh farmers have been giving compensation under the PM-Kisan scheme, over 4 lakh people have got free medical assistance from Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

“We should remember how the previous govts made Manipur a ‘blockade state’ and played politics to break the public unity. Efforts of double engine govt made sure there's no fire of militancy and insecurity, but the light of peace and development,” PM Modi further said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be held between February to March, 2022. Uttar Pradesh is a key for both BJP and the Opposition particularly Congress. The outcome in UP and Punjab will also indicate the fallout of the farmers’ unrest.