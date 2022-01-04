  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP’s hardwork visible in state’s development’: PM Modi

    Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said past governments only worked on ‘don’t look East' but we adopted ‘Act East Policy’.

    Brought Delhi to doorsteps of Northeast, 7 years of BJP's hardwork visible in state's development: PM Modi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Imphal, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a gathering in Imphal and said that the Northeast region and Manipur are playing a greater role in India’s development. He had earlier inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 4,800 crore in the poll-bound state of Manipur. He also laid the foundation stone of 5 National Highway projects and dedicated, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers.

    Modi also highlighted that previous governments neglected the region resulting in alienation of the people from the rest of the country while seven years of BJP has transformed the region in terms of development.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he saw the potential in the northeast region even before he took office, and his government’s aim was to do maximum amount of work for the people. Modi said, “Seven years of BJP government’s hardwork is visible in the transformation of northeast and Manipur.”

    Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said past governments only worked on ‘don’t look East' but we adopted ‘Act East Policy’.

    He said that the previous governments in Manipur neglected the region resulting in alienation of the people from the rest of the country.

    PM Modi added that Manipur's development has changed completely since BJP came into power. He said that over 6 lakh farmers have been giving compensation under the PM-Kisan scheme, over 4 lakh people have got free medical assistance from Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

    “We should remember how the previous govts made Manipur a ‘blockade state’ and played politics to break the public unity. Efforts of double engine govt made sure there's no fire of militancy and insecurity, but the light of peace and development,” PM Modi further said.

    Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be held between February to March, 2022. Uttar Pradesh is a key for both BJP and the Opposition particularly Congress. The outcome in UP and Punjab will also indicate the fallout of the farmers’ unrest.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases gcw

    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently-dnm

    After Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari down with COVID; netas who tested positive recently

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below - ADT

    Celestial event: Witness Quadrantid meteor shower in India on January 4, details below

    Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike-dnm

    Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike

    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav - ADT

    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav

    Recent Stories

    Was Kajol the inspiration behind daughter Nysa Devgan black off shoulder Find out drb

    Was Kajol the inspiration behind daughter Nysa Devgan’s black off-shoulder? Find out

    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases gcw

    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases

    China Russia UK US France say spread of nuclear arms nuclear war should be avoided gcw

    China, Russia, UK, US, France say spread of nuclear arms, nuclear war should be avoided

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to feature for India Maharaja-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to feature for India Maharaja

    Another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav on IT radar, raids at 40 places of ACE Group builder Ajay Chaudhary-dnm

    Another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav on IT radar, raids at 40 places of ACE Group builder Ajay Chaudhary

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon