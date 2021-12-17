Bhutan confers highest civilian award on PM Modi; list of foreign civilian awards received by Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first foreigner to receive the coveted award. However, this is not the first time PM Modi has been conferred with foreign civilian awards over the years. Here’s a list of foreign civilian awards received by PM Modi.

The Kingdom of Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian award, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo or the Order of The Druk Gyalpo, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and highlighted the “unconditional friendship” and support that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, had extended to Bhutan over the years and particularly during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo,” Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering tweeted on December 17, 2021, the country's National Day.

The award, established in 2008, comes with a Breast Star and Sash Badge. It honours those who have dedicated their lives to serving Bhutan's nation and people. Her Majesty Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden, His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup, and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra have been the previous receipients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first foreigner to receive the coveted award. However, this is not the first time PM Modi has been conferred with foreign civilian awards over the years. Here’s a list of foreign civilian awards received by PM Modi.

Awards conferred by countries to PM Modi:

Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud:

Awarding Country: Saudi Arabia; Received on April 3, 2016

The highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries. The award is named on the name of the founder of the modern Saudi state "Abdulaziz Al Saud".

State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan:

Awarding Country: Afghanistan; Received on June 4, 2016

This award is the highest civilian honour of Afghanistan named after the Afghan national hero, Amanullah Khan (Ghazi), who is the proponent of Afghanistan’s freedom. PM Modi is the Eighth recipient of this award. Before Modi ji this award was given to former US President George W. Bush, current Indonesian President Joko Widodo and NATO General James Jones.

Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award:

Awarding Country: Palestine; Received on February 10, 2018

The Grand Collar of the State of Palestine is the highest order given to foreign dignitaries, kings, heads of state or government and persons of similar rank by the State of Palestine. PM Narendra Modi is the 4th recipient of this award. Before Modi ji it is given to King Salman of Saudi Arabia in 2015, King Hamad of Bahrain in 2017, and President Xi Jinping of China in 2017.

Order of Zayed Award:

Awarding Country: United Arab Emirates; Received on April 4, 2019

Modi is the 17th awardee of the highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates and the first Indian to be conferred with. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and Chinese President Xi Jinping is the other recipient of this award.

Order of St. Andrew award:

Awarding Country: Russia; Received on April 12, 2019

This award established in 1698 is the highest civilian honour of Russia. It was abolished under the USSR before being re-established as the top Russian order in 1998. Narendra Modi is the first Indian who received this award.

Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin:

Awarding Country: Maldives; Received on June 8, 2019

Modi is the 7th recipient of the highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries. The same ward is being given to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance:

Awarding Country: Bahrain; Received on August 25, 2019

The King bestowed Bahrain Order - First Class on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain. Narendra Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Bahrain, received the honour when he called on the King of Bahrain.

Legion of Merit by the US Government:

Awarding Country: US; Received on December 22, 2020

Narendra Modi was awarded the ‘Legion of Merit’ by US President Donald Trump for his role in advancing the India-US relationship. The award was also presented to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. India, the US, Japan and Australia constitute the ‘Quad’ group of countries – seen as an alternative to Chinese dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.