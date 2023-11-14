WhatsApp rolls out new voice chat feature for large groups on Android, iOS

The voice chat feature for large groups is available after installing the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp, the instant messaging programme owned by Meta, is introducing voice messages for big groups on iOS and Android. This feature simplifies group communication by allowing users to start calls in silence without disturbing other users.

With this feature, the instant messaging app is making it easier for users to communicate in their group chats, introducing a new way to start voice calls by sending silent push notifications without interrupting everyone else in the group.

According to WABetaInfo, "WhatsApp is widely rolling out this feature to everyone after installing the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and the TestFlight app, and WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store."

According to a screenshot included in a report, audio conversations provide WhatsApp calling an entirely new experience and make relationships easier for everyone later on. Voice conversations allow users to join at any moment and begin chatting without ringing the other users in the group chat.

A voice conversation will automatically end after 60 minutes of inactivity, however participants can start a new audio chat whenever they choose. It's interesting to note that although though the screenshot was obtained from the iOS version of WhatsApp, same functionality is generally available on the Android app.

Voice chats offer a significant advantage as they allow calls to begin without ringing each member’s phone in the group. More specifically, each group member gets a discreet push notification when a voice conversation is started. Individuals who are not engaged in the audio chat may view the active participants through the chat header and the Calls tab. They can also join or exit the conversation at any moment.

The feature is available for those groups of 33 to 128 members. In addition, it is not currently available on linked devices.