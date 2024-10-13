Spotify Premium AMAZING deal! Subscription for 4 months available for Rs 59; Check offer details

Spotify is offering its Premium service in India for just Rs 59 for the first four months. This limited-time offer is available to new and existing free-tier users until October 13th. After the initial four months, the standard Rs 119 monthly fee applies.

Spotify has returned to India with yet another alluring deal to get more users to pay for its services. For a brief while, Spotify is providing its Premium subscription at a steep discount as part of a special offer. According to Spotify's official website, consumers may get the Individual Premium plan for just Rs 59 for the first four months. This is a significant savings from the standard monthly price of Rs 119. However, there are restrictions to be eligible for this deal.

The regular monthly price of Rs 119 will be charged after the first four months. This limited-time deal is only valid until Sunday, October 13, however subscribers may easily cancel their subscriptions whenever they choose.

According to the official Spotify website, both new and existing customers who have never used the Premium plan previously are eligible for the Spotify Premium membership offer. It's also crucial to remember that Spotify will continue to charge Rs 119 per month for the Premium membership until consumers want to cancel. Therefore, keep in mind that if you have already purchased a Spotify Premium membership, you are not eligible to use this offer.

How to grab the latest deal?

Open your Spotify account and log in. If you haven't used Spotify before, create one.

After seeing your profile, click "Upgrade to Premium."

This will open a new page with the current deal.

Click the link to gain access to Get Premium Individual.

Give your payment details, such as your UPI and card number.

Then, to purchase a four-month Spotify Premium subscription for Rs 59, click the buy button.



After activation, you will get four months to use Spotify's premium features, such as AI playlists, and music streaming without any ads. Users will be able to listen to music in real-time with friends, build listening queues, enjoy music in high quality, play songs in any order, and download their favorite songs for offline listening in addition to listening to music without interruption.



