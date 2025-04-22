Spotify experienced a global outage, impacting millions of users worldwide. This marks the second outage in a week, with users taking to social media to share their frustrations and memes.

Spotify was down for users worldwide, leaving them unable to stream music. Spotify experienced a widespread outage — with tens of thousands of users reporting problems with the popular music and audio streamer. According to Downdetector, the outage occurred about 1:30 p.m. Users reported problems with the app, website, and streaming audio.

Outages across the US, UK, portions of Europe, and South America were displayed by Downdetector. An error notice that said, "Something went wrong," appeared for some users. It further said, “Try refreshing the page again.”

It is uncertain how many of the 675 million Spotify users worldwide were having problems during the outage. 'Is Spotify down?' was a common question on social media as users vented their concerns about the problems.

On its social media pages and status website, the music streaming service did not mention any problems.

Second outage in a week

This was the second outage to hit Spotify in less than a week. The previous stuck on April 16, lasting for a few hours. Nearly 50,000 Spotify American users issued outage reports to Downdetector at time time. Even the Spotify Support website was down, showing users a 'server error' message. The official Spotify Status account on X indicated the company was aware of the problems. “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!” the account said.

In a follow-up post, Spotify Status said, “We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false.”

Take a look at the memes that went viral on social media:

More details on the possible cause of the outage were not immediately provided by Spotify. However, the Stockholm-based business has previously stated that "any claims that this is a security hack are wholly untrue."

With 263 million customers spread across more than 180 territories, Spotify today boasts a global user base of over 675 million.