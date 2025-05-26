- Home
Google co-founder Sergey Brin rejoins AI race, focuses on Gemini amid ChatGPT challenge
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has returned from retirement to work on Google's AI development. Inspired by the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT, he's working on Google's new AI model, Gemini.
After 6 years, Google co-founder Sergey Brin is back from retirement, actively working at Google. He retired as the company's head of technology in 2019. Now, he's involved in daily work, focusing on Google's cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) development.
Why did Brin return?
In 2022, when OpenAI released its AI chatbot ChatGPT, the tech world was shocked. Inspired by this innovation, Brin returned to Google. "Recent AI developments are so big, no computer scientist should be retired now!" Brin said.
The Future of AI – Gemini and AGI
Brin is now directly involved in developing Google's new AI model, Gemini. His ambition is for Gemini to one day become AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). AGI refers to machine intelligence capable of thinking and working like a human in all fields. This is the dream of tech giants.
What was Brin doing in retirement?
During retirement, Brin was involved in an airship startup (LTA Research), funded Parkinson's disease research, and invested in real estate. However, the competition and opportunities in the AI field have brought him back to full-time work.
What challenges does Google face?
To lead in the AI field, Google needs massive computing power. "We're building computing power as fast as we can, but it's still not enough," says Brin. This has sometimes led to Google having to say 'no' to Google Cloud customers. "I've seen many technological changes in my career – from Web 1.0 to today. But, I believe the AI revolution has the most power in the world," he said.
The return of a tech expert like Sergey Brin to Google highlights the importance of the current AI era. With his maturity, scientific knowledge, and vision, he is shaping Google's AI future.