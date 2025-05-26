Image Credit : our own

What challenges does Google face?

To lead in the AI field, Google needs massive computing power. "We're building computing power as fast as we can, but it's still not enough," says Brin. This has sometimes led to Google having to say 'no' to Google Cloud customers. "I've seen many technological changes in my career – from Web 1.0 to today. But, I believe the AI revolution has the most power in the world," he said.

The return of a tech expert like Sergey Brin to Google highlights the importance of the current AI era. With his maturity, scientific knowledge, and vision, he is shaping Google's AI future.