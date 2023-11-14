Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    You can now delete your Threads profile without deleting your Instagram account

    It is now finally possible to independently delete your Meta Threads profile without affecting your Instagram account. Here's how you do it. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri took to Threads to reveal this rollout, alongside another feature which lets you turn off post suggestions from showing up on Meta’s other platforms like Instagram or Facebook.

    Elon Musk's X (previously Twitter) is facing stiff competition from Meta's Threads, which is beginning to add a number of features that were absent at launch, such as the ability to edit posts. More recently, though, the feature of deleting one's Threads profile independently without also deleting one's Instagram account was added. Yes, you had to delete your Instagram account in order to remove your Threads profile up till now.

    Instagram chief Adam Mosseri took to Threads to reveal this rollout, alongside another feature which lets you turn off post suggestions from showing up on Meta’s other platforms like Instagram or Facebook.

    On Threads, Mosseri said, "We're rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account." Now, all you have to do to remove your Threads profile is go to Settings, pick Account, then "Delete or Deactivate Profile," and lastly click "Delete."

     

    As seen in the screenshot that Mosseri provided, removing your profile will result in the permanent deletion of all of its contents, including responses, posts, and media assets, as well as their hiding for 30 days. Additionally, Meta states on the same website that your Instagram account won't be erased or deactivated and that this deletion only affects the Threads profile.

