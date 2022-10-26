Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wikipedia introduces new features to enhance user experience

    A landing page for new editors is visible to those who are logged into their Wikipedia accounts. A mentor will be chosen for them from a group of more knowledgeable site veterans who can provide guidance.
     

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    Wikimedia has introduced new features to Wikipedia for better new user experience. The Verge reports that the corporation, after testing new capabilities for new users since 2019, has unveiled further features on a platform-wide basis. Those who are signed into their Wikipedia accounts can see a landing page for new editors. They will be assigned a mentor from from a group of more experienced site veterans who can offer advice.

    Additionally, users will be encouraged to start making little improvements through the landing page, perhaps with recommendations from a machine learning system created by Wikimedia. To gauge the influence they are making, users may examine the number of pageviews the articles they modified received in the "impact" section of the newcomers page. To improve the user experience, Wikimedia has added additional features to Wikipedia.

    Currently, 584 individuals have registered to mentor new authors in the worldwide Wikipedia community.

    On Wikimedia, the "structured tasks" option is now accessible, which includes things like adding pertinent photographs and cross-wiki connections to pages as well as suggested newbie activities like copy-editing. According to the report, the new Wikimedia system is intended to offer various interface-based advantages.

    According to Marshall Miller, Group Product Manager at Wikimedia, "The Wikimedia Foundation was observing that there were difficulties with the retention of new editors, meaning that a lot of individuals would attempt to start editing but fail and not remain around."

