Here's how you can use 'DigiYatra' service at Delhi and Bengaluru airports

    The government's 'DigiYatra' service starts for domestic passengers flying by any airline from T3 Delhi Airport & Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. With this technology, passengers’ entry would be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints, including entry into the airport, security check areas, and aircraft boarding, etc

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    The Centre's DigiYatra programme, which is being handled by the GMR-owned Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), announced the release of the app's beta version for Android devices. At the Delhi airport, the facial recognition-based passenger processing system DigiYatra has been tested, and Terminal 3 and Bengaluru airport has been equipped with the necessary infrastructure.

    According to DigiYatra, passengers would go through multiple checkpoints at the airport utilising paperless and contactless processing. Their identification would be verified using facial characteristics and connected to their boarding card. With this technology, all checkpoints, such as airport entrance, security checks, aeroplane boarding, etc., will automatically process passenger entries based on face recognition technology.

    How to use DigiYatra?

    Passengers will need to download the DigiYatra app before using this feature. The app's iOS version is slated to be published in the upcoming weeks, while the Android version is already available. A selfie with the Aadhaar card and Aadhaar login credentials are required for users to register on the app. After that, the app will need to be updated with vaccination information using CoWIN credentials. The credentials will then be shared with the airport once the individual scans their boarding card with a QR code or bar code.

    Passengers must scan their boarding cards at the e-gate and gaze into the face recognition system camera there in order to enter the airport. The procedure for entering additional checkpoints will be same.

    How will it be implemented?

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation's Consultative Committee met last month to talk about the DigiYatra initiative. The project is being carried out by the DigiYatra Foundation, a joint venture whose owners include Bengaluru Airport, Delhi Airport, Hyderabad Airport, Mumbai Airport, and Cochin International Airport. The Airports Authority of India has a 26% investment in the firm. The remaining 74% of the shares are held equally by these five stockholders. The passenger ID validation procedure will be looked after by the DigiYatra Foundation. Additionally, it will outline the local airport system's rules and requirements for compliance.

