    WhatsApp users can now send HD quality photos, video option to come soon

    WhatsApp notes that HD Photos will roll out globally over the next few weeks. WhatsApp will also receive the HD Videos option soon.  Photos in HD will take more time to send or load, depending on the internet speed.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    WhatsApp will soon let users send photos in HD quality, the Meta-owned messaging company announced earlier this week.  Users may now upload photographs in either HD (2000x3000 pixels) or regular (1365x2048 pixels) resolution thanks to the latest update. Naturally, depending on the internet speed, sending or loading HD photographs will take longer. Additionally, HD photographs need more storage. But WhatsApp users have long requested this feature, which several platforms already provide.

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared an update on Facebook. In a post, Zuckerberg simply wrote, "Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade -- now you can send in HD." A video that demonstrates how to share photographs in HD or regular resolution has also been included in the Facebook post. The process to send photos remains the same, though there's an "HD" option at the top, next to the pen and crop tools.

    Also Read | Don't sleep next to your iPhone while it's charging: Apple's warning to users

    According to a press release from WhatsApp, standard quality photographs will be made available by default to keep the service "fast and reliable." According to the press release, "If you receive a photo while having low bandwidth connectivity, you can choose whether to keep the standard version or upgrade it to HD on a photo-by-photo basis."

    In the next weeks, HD Photos will be available worldwide, according to WhatsApp. Soon, WhatsApp will have the option to watch HD videos. Photos sent on the platform remain end-to-end encrypted.

    WhatsApp has been receiving some significant updates since the beginning of this year. Earlier in May, WhatsApp added support for multiple devices -- one of the biggest updates for the app.  Now, users can use the app on multiple smartphones, though features remain limited to the primary device.

    Also Read | LG introduces StanByMe Go 27-inch portable TV which comes in a briefcase

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
