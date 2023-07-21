Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: You can now initiate group calls with up to 15 people

    The Meta-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a new feature, which allows users to initiate group calls with up to 15 people. It is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store.

    WhatsApp update You can now initiate group calls with up to 15 people mis
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

     

    A new feature that enables users to start group calls with up to 15 people is apparently being released by the widely used instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta. By increasing the number of participants that may be added directly when establishing a call, the new version streamlines the procedure. This advancement serves as a tremendous benefit for users who previously encountered constraints during group calls.

    WhatsApp's latest innovation unlocks fresh opportunities for users, revolutionizing the dynamics of group calls. By enabling the inclusion of additional individuals, up to a limit of 15 participants, the platform facilitates seamless connections among friends, family, and colleagues. Engaging in virtual gatherings, professional conferences, or casual chats has never been smoother with this enhanced feature.

    Also Read | boAt unveils first Smart Ring with heart rate & other health tracking features; Check details

    Previously, WhatsApp users encountered occasional inconveniences when starting group calls as they were restricted to initiating conversations with only seven contacts. However, the recent update addresses this limitation effectively. The improved user interface empowers effortless selection of up to 15 individuals while creating a new group call, thus saving precious time and energy.

    The new feature is exclusively available to WhatsApp beta users who have downloaded the latest update from the Google Play Store. As this update garners positive feedback and resolves any potential issues, its availability will gradually expand to a wider user base in the days to come. This planned expansion ensures that a larger audience can relish the advantages of connecting with a broader group, fostering stronger relationships and facilitating seamless communication.

    With the improved feature of group calling on WhatsApp, it has never been easier to maintain communication with your acquaintances. Embrace this latest update and relish uninterrupted discussions with a maximum of 15 individuals who are closest to you!

    Also Read | Vivo Y27 with 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel rear camera launched under Rs 15,000

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Google reportedly working on new AI product Genesis for writing latest news gcw

    Google reportedly working on new AI product 'Genesis' for writing latest news

    Twitter to take on LinkedIn Micro blogging site to introduce job listing feature for verified firms gcw

    Twitter to take on LinkedIn? Micro-blogging site to introduce job listing feature for verified firms

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 new colour options design leaked ahead of July 26 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 new colour options, design leaked ahead of July 26 launch

    boAt unveils first Smart Ring with heart rate body temperature other health tracking features check details gcw

    boAt unveils first Smart Ring with heart rate & other health tracking features; Check details

    Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind AJR

    Delhi student's AI headset 'AlterEgo' allows seamless ordering pizza with your mind

    Recent Stories

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Mammootty wins Best actor Award, vincy aloshius anr

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Mammootty wins Best Actor; Best Actress Vincy Aloshius

    Beti Bachao' now turned into 'Beti Jalao': Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over Manipur situation AJR

    'Beti Bachao' now turned into 'Beti Jalao': Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP over Manipur situation

    'The Ritual' to 'Hereditary': 7 most underrated horror films on OTT MSW

    'The Ritual' to 'Hereditary': 7 most underrated horror films on OTT

    Hyderabadi Biryani to Shawarma: 6 popular street foods in Hyderabad vma

    Hyderabadi Biryani to Shawarma: 6 popular street foods in Hyderabad

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Has Allu Arjun leaked a dialogue from film? Know details ADC

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Has Allu Arjun leaked a dialogue from film? Know details

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon