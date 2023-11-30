Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch in China; Check out specifications, price & more

    The new Redmi Watch 4 comes AMOLED panel with Always-On Display support, 470 mAh battery, and runs on HyperOS. Priced at 499 yuan (around Rs 5,957), the Redmi Watch 4 is available in Elegant Black and Silver Snow White colour options in China.
     

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch in China Check out specifications price more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has introduced a new Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch during the Redmi K70 launch event in China. The new Redmi Watch 4 has an AMOLED screen that supports Always-On Display, a 470 mAh battery, and runs the HyperOS operating system.

    The 1.97-inch AMOLED display of the Redmi Watch 4 Smartwatch has a resolution of 390x450 pixels and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. It runs HyperOS from Xiaomi. With a square clock and an aluminium frame, this wristwatch has more than 150 sports modes and an updated four-channel PPG sensor.

    Redmi's latest wristwatch monitors a range of everyday tasks. Numerous sensors are included with the wristwatch to track heart rate, oxygen saturation, stress, and sleep habits. Along with a blood oxygen monitor, it has acceleration, gyro, ambient light, geomagnetic, and optical heart rate sensors.

    Also Read | Google Play reveals best apps and games of 2023 in India; Check full list here

    A menstrual cycle tracker is also included with the wristwatch. With its 470mAh battery and water-resistant design, the Redmi Watch 4 boasts an astonishing 20 days of battery life under normal use. It continues to state that it can run on a single charge for up to 10 days even with the Always-On Display function enabled.

    The Elegant Black and Silver Snow White colour variants of the Redmi Watch 4 are available in China for 499 yuan, which is approximately Rs 5,957. Users of the Redmi Watch 4 have access to a selection of strap alternatives, including as metallic, leather, or nylon options. As of right now, buyers in China may purchase it through the official Xiaomi website, and shipping will begin on December 5. The brand has not yet provided an official statement on its availability in India.

    Also Read | Redmi 13C to launch on December 6 in India; Here's everything you need to know

    Redmi has also introduced the Redmi Buds 5 Pro, which have 11mm titanium-plated woofers and 10mm ceramic-coated tweeters. With these earphones, you can achieve an astounding 52dB of active noise suppression. The cost of the Redmi Buds 5 Pro is CNY 399, or around Rs. 4,700.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iQOO 12 price leaked ahead of December 4 launch check details gcw

    iQOO 12 price leaked ahead of December 4 launch

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 price cut here is how much smartphone costs now gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 price cut: Here’s how much smartphone costs now

    Redmi 13C to launch on December 6 in India Here is everything you need to know gcw

    Redmi 13C to launch on December 6 in India; Here's everything you need to know

    Infinix Smart 8 HD to come with iPhone like dynamic island gcw

    Infinix Smart 8 HD to come with iPhone-like dynamic island?

    Noise ColorFit Pro 5 ColorFit Pro 5 Max launched price starts at Rs 3999 Here is why you should buy it gcw

    Noise ColorFit Pro 5, ColorFit Pro 5 Max launched, price starts at Rs 3,999; Here's why you should buy it

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir: NIT Hazratbal Srinagar asks students to vacate hostel immediately amidst controversy AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: NIT Hazratbal Srinagar asks students to vacate hostel immediately amidst controversy

    Here's why Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor in films RKK

    Here's why Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor in films

    Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi govt for pressurising to reappoint VC in Kannur University anr

    Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi govt for pressurising to reappoint VC in Kannur University

    Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Jonas spotted at LA, steals heart in Daddy's mini hoodie [PICTURES] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Jonas spotted in LA, steals heart in Daddy's mini hoodie [PICTURES]

    iQOO 12 price leaked ahead of December 4 launch check details gcw

    iQOO 12 price leaked ahead of December 4 launch

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon