Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch in China; Check out specifications, price & more

The new Redmi Watch 4 comes AMOLED panel with Always-On Display support, 470 mAh battery, and runs on HyperOS. Priced at 499 yuan (around Rs 5,957), the Redmi Watch 4 is available in Elegant Black and Silver Snow White colour options in China.

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has introduced a new Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch during the Redmi K70 launch event in China. The new Redmi Watch 4 has an AMOLED screen that supports Always-On Display, a 470 mAh battery, and runs the HyperOS operating system.

The 1.97-inch AMOLED display of the Redmi Watch 4 Smartwatch has a resolution of 390x450 pixels and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. It runs HyperOS from Xiaomi. With a square clock and an aluminium frame, this wristwatch has more than 150 sports modes and an updated four-channel PPG sensor.

Redmi's latest wristwatch monitors a range of everyday tasks. Numerous sensors are included with the wristwatch to track heart rate, oxygen saturation, stress, and sleep habits. Along with a blood oxygen monitor, it has acceleration, gyro, ambient light, geomagnetic, and optical heart rate sensors.

A menstrual cycle tracker is also included with the wristwatch. With its 470mAh battery and water-resistant design, the Redmi Watch 4 boasts an astonishing 20 days of battery life under normal use. It continues to state that it can run on a single charge for up to 10 days even with the Always-On Display function enabled.

The Elegant Black and Silver Snow White colour variants of the Redmi Watch 4 are available in China for 499 yuan, which is approximately Rs 5,957. Users of the Redmi Watch 4 have access to a selection of strap alternatives, including as metallic, leather, or nylon options. As of right now, buyers in China may purchase it through the official Xiaomi website, and shipping will begin on December 5. The brand has not yet provided an official statement on its availability in India.

Redmi has also introduced the Redmi Buds 5 Pro, which have 11mm titanium-plated woofers and 10mm ceramic-coated tweeters. With these earphones, you can achieve an astounding 52dB of active noise suppression. The cost of the Redmi Buds 5 Pro is CNY 399, or around Rs. 4,700.