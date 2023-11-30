Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple App Store Awards 2023: Full list of best apps and games of the year

    Apple has released the list of best apps of 2023 for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other products. The year saw the rise of several productivity and creativity focused apps. Apple has also announced a separate list of apps for a positive cultural impact.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    The App Store Award winners were selected from nearly 40 finalists for delivering exceptional technical innovation, user experience, and design. For each of its distinct platforms, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, Apple has hand-picked the finest applications. To distinguish between applications that are intended for amusement and those that are for productivity, the business has now announced distinct winners in the games category.

    "It's inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us," Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, stated.

    "This year's winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions," he stated. 

    Also Read | Google Play reveals best apps and games of 2023 in India; Check full list here

    AllTrails is the iPhone App of the Year: With the community software AllTrails, users may exchange jogging, hiking, and cycling pathways. It provides a safe path for travellers to follow while assisting them in exploring new places.

    Prêt-à-Makeup is the iPad App of the Year: Prêt-à-Makeup is an app for digital face painting that assists users in practising different makeup looks. The software makes use of the iPad's bigger screen to provide an immersive digital cosmetics presentation.

    Photomator is the Mac App of the Year: An picture editing programme called Photomator is available for the iPad, iPhone, and Mac. With features like batch editing, cloning, and AI selection, the software has become the finest productivity app available for the Mac.

    Also Read | Redmi 13C to launch on December 6 in India; Here's everything you need to know

    MUBI is the Apple TV App of the Year: With the aid of the content discovery app MUBI, users may find films from a variety of well-known directors. Additionally, it enables direct movie streaming via a paid service.

    SmartGym is the Apple Watch App of the Year: A fitness monitoring software called SmartGym displays the stats from your workouts. The application's dynamic UI and exercise illustrations have made it well-liked.

    Game of the Year for iPhone: Honkai: Rail Star: Space adventures are the basis of the role-playing game Honkai: Star Rail. Gamers may engage in online multiplayer battle, interact with friends, and explore various realms.

    Lost in Play is the iPad Game of the Year: In the puzzle-solving game Lost in Play, players must progress through stages in order to free a beast. Along with a plethora of vibrant characters, the game also has oddball goblins.

    Lies of P, the Mac Game of the Year: In the fighting game Lies of P, the user controls a warrior-based character. Players must traverse the city, acclimatise to different weaponry, and engage in combat with the villainous allies.

    Hello Kitty Island Adventure is the 2018 Apple Arcade Game of the Year: The well-known Hello Kitty media property serves as the basis for Hello Kitty Island Adventure. In this open-world adventure game, players must bring a deserted island back to its former splendour.

    Also Read | Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch in China; Check out specifications, price & more

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
