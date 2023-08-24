Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to allow users to create groups without naming them

    WhatsApp will now let you create group names based on the participants in them and will no longer need you to compulsorily name them. Meta notes that this new feature will be rolling out over the next few weeks, and it’s meant to help when you need to make a group quickly and don’t want to think of a name.

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to allow users to create groups without naming them gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    WhatsApp is now letting users make groups without giving them a name. Mark Zuckerberg shared this news on his official Meta channel on Instagram. Announcing the new feature, Mark Zuckerberg said that WhatsApp is making it “simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who’s in the chat when you don’t feel like coming up with another name.”

    This new function, according to Meta, is intended to be helpful when you need to create a group fast and don't want to think of a name. It will be rolled out over the next weeks. Currently, naming a group is required before you can start conversing.

    Also Read | Honor 90 to release in India soon, may cost under Rs 40,000: Report

    Although this makes things easier, WhatsApp nevertheless wants you to know that your privacy is still crucial. Each person's group name may vary depending on how they saved their contacts on their phone, which is why. You will only see other people's phone numbers if you are in a group with them and don't know them or have their numbers stored.

    So, let’s say you have a special nickname for your friend that only you use. Other people in the group won’t see that name. They’ll see whatever name they have saved for that contact.

    In related news, WhatsApp recently revealed that users would be able to exchange photos in "HD." Users may now take a photo and transmit it in high definition to their contacts thanks to the new functionality. The functionality is being progressively rolled out after being introduced last week. You will need to select the HD option when emailing images because the regular photo quality option will still be the default.

    Also Read | iOS 17 update to release in September; Is your Apple iPhone compatible?

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: How August 23 feat reinforces India's stature as global space power

    Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: How August 23 feat reinforces India's stature as global space power

    Chandrayaan 3 First PHOTOS from Lander camera during descent RELEASED gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: First PHOTOS from Lander camera during descent RELEASED!

    Here is how Elon Musk reacted to Chandrayaan 3 budget being less than Interstellar gcw

    Here's how Elon Musk reacted to Chandrayaan-3's budget being less than Interstellar

    NASA and ESA celebrate ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing

    'Incredible! Thoroughly impressed...' NASA and ESA celebrate ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing

    I reached my destination you too Chandrayaan 3 message to India after landing on the Moon gcw

    'I reached my destination & you too': Chandrayaan-3's message to India after landing on the Moon

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-484 August 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-484 August 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film's uncut version to release on OTT soon RBA

    'OMG 2': Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film's uncut version to release on OTT soon

    Row over CPM MLA KK Shailaja's biography being included in Kannur University's PG syllabus anr

    Row over CPM MLA KK Shailaja's biography being included in Kannur University's PG syllabus

    Haddi trailer out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap come together for vengeance crime drama ADC

    Haddi trailer out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap come together for vengeance crime drama

    Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days AJR

    Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon