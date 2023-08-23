Honor 90 to release in India soon, may cost under Rs 40,000: Report

The Honor 90 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. A 200-megapixel main camera is the centre of its triple back camera system.

The Honor 90 is scheduled to go on sale in India shortly, but before that, the phone's price has been leaked online. The new model is anticipated to make its debut in the mid-premium market. Along with the Honor 90 Pro, the Honor 90 was introduced in China in May. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC powers the Honor 90. A 200-megapixel main camera is the centre of its triple back camera system. Following a three-year hiatus from the Indian smartphone market, Honour will make a comeback with the release of the Honor 90. Madhav Sheth, the former CEO of Realme, will oversee Honor's activities in India.

The Honor 90's pricing in India is expected to be approximately Rs. 35,000, according to media reports. The device might compete in this pricing range with devices like the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and Poco F5 5G.

The basic 12GB + 256GB edition of the Honor 90 had an original pricing of CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 29,000) in China. Priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 35,017), respectively, are the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB models.

The 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) curved OLED display on the Honor 90 in China has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. It has an inbuilt storage capacity of up to 512GB and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC that supports up to 16GB of RAM.

A 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are all included in the Honour 90's triple camera configuration. There is also a 50-megapixel front camera for photos and video calls. It has a 5,000mAh battery and 66W wired fast charging is supported.

After a three-year sabbatical, the firm will return to the smartphone market in India with the release of the Honor 90. In 2020, Honour, a former Huawei company, stopped operating in India. Honor's activities in India will be under the direction of Madhav Sheth, who left his position as Realme Vice President for Business and Corporate Strategy in June.

