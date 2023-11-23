WhatsApp update: Messaging app adds shortcut to Open AI-powered chats on iPhone

With the introduction of a dedicated shortcut, users can now directly access AI-powered chats from the Chats Tab without navigating through the chat list to find the previous interaction with the AI.

Popular instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has released a feature that allows users to access AI-powered chats directly from the Chats page. Users may now enter the AI-powered conversation easily with a new button in the Chats tab's navigation bar.

"Some beta testers on the iOS app are now receiving the shortcut with the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.24.10.71 update on the TestFlight app,” according to WABetaInfo. Users may now access AI-powered chats immediately from the Chats Tab without having to go through the chat list for the prior AI engagement thanks to the addition of a dedicated shortcut.

As per the report, this approach significantly reduces the time and effort required to initiate these specialised conversations. Furthermore, by prominently displaying the shortcut on the Chats tab, users are made aware of this feature and are encouraged to include AI-assisted interactions into their normal messaging app usage.

According to the report, AI-powered conversations are still only accessible to a select set of users, and it's unclear when they'll be made available to everyone. Ongoing plans exist, nevertheless, to make this capability available to more people in the future.

It's also important to note that you might be able to play around with this shortcut if you install the most recent version of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store.

