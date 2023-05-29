WhatsApp may soon introduce Settings interface with three new shortcuts: Report

The chat is developing a new interface which will have three new shortcuts, namely “profile,” “privacy,” and “contacts". The new interface for WhatsApp settings is currently in development and will be made available to users through an upcoming update of the app.

WhatsApp never stops working. The chat app purportedly is working on a better user interface for the app settings in a forthcoming update as part of its ongoing effort to improve the user experience.

WaBetaInfo reports that the chat is creating a new interface with three new shortcuts, including "profile," "privacy," and "contacts," all of which are intended to make it simpler for users to browse through the settings. The popular "starred message" shortcut, which is currently present in WhatsApp for iOS, will also be added by WhatsApp to the app settings.

WhatsApp plans to reorganise the settings area to make the choices more accessible to users in order to better improve the user experience. In addition to these changes to the user interface, WhatsApp also plans to provide a new shortcut to the conversation list.

Also Read | ChatGPT's bogus citations lands US-based lawyer in major soup

Users will be able to quickly access the app settings thanks to this shortcut, which was discovered in the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.16 update. Users will be able to explore and experiment with the new and enhanced design of the app settings if this shortcut is activated in a subsequent update, according to the report.

A future update to the app will include the new settings interface for WhatsApp, which is presently under development.

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will let users choose distinctive nicknames for their accounts in addition to UI improvements. It is anticipated that the username option would be included in the app's settings, especially under WhatsApp Settings > Profile. The functionality is anticipated to improve account privacy. Users can have more control over their identity within the chat platform by giving them unique usernames.

Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon

Recently, WhatsApp also debuted the eagerly expected Edit message function, allowing users to fix those pesky mistakes.