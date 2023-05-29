Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp may soon introduce Settings interface with three new shortcuts: Report

    The chat is developing a new interface which will have three new shortcuts, namely “profile,” “privacy,” and “contacts". The new interface for WhatsApp settings is currently in development and will be made available to users through an upcoming update of the app.

    WhatsApp may soon introduce Settings interface with three new shortcuts Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    WhatsApp never stops working. The chat app purportedly is working on a better user interface for the app settings in a forthcoming update as part of its ongoing effort to improve the user experience.

    WaBetaInfo reports that the chat is creating a new interface with three new shortcuts, including "profile," "privacy," and "contacts," all of which are intended to make it simpler for users to browse through the settings. The popular "starred message" shortcut, which is currently present in WhatsApp for iOS, will also be added by WhatsApp to the app settings.

    WhatsApp plans to reorganise the settings area to make the choices more accessible to users in order to better improve the user experience. In addition to these changes to the user interface, WhatsApp also plans to provide a new shortcut to the conversation list.

    Also Read | ChatGPT's bogus citations lands US-based lawyer in major soup

    Users will be able to quickly access the app settings thanks to this shortcut, which was discovered in the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.16 update. Users will be able to explore and experiment with the new and enhanced design of the app settings if this shortcut is activated in a subsequent update, according to the report.

    A future update to the app will include the new settings interface for WhatsApp, which is presently under development.

    WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will let users choose distinctive nicknames for their accounts in addition to UI improvements. It is anticipated that the username option would be included in the app's settings, especially under WhatsApp Settings > Profile. The functionality is anticipated to improve account privacy. Users can have more control over their identity within the chat platform by giving them unique usernames.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon

    Recently, WhatsApp also debuted the eagerly expected Edit message function, allowing users to fix those pesky mistakes. 

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ChatGPT bogus citations lands US based lawyer in major soup gcw

    ChatGPT's bogus citations lands US-based lawyer in major soup

    ChatGPT app for iPhones now available in many countries Is it available in India gcw

    ChatGPT app for iPhones now available in many countries; Is it available in India?

    Seen Apple witty The Waiting Room video WATCH gcw

    Seen Apple's witty 'The Waiting Room' video? WATCH

    OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon check details gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon

    WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames Report gcw

    WhatsApp may soon replace phone numbers with usernames: Report

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC chairman Greg Barclay to meet PCB boss Najam Sethi in Lahore over impasse-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC chairman Greg Barclay to meet PCB boss Najam Sethi in Lahore over impasse

    Manipur tense ahead of Amit Shah's visit; CM claims militants using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles

    Manipur tense ahead of Amit Shah's visit; CM claims militants using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles

    Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging RBI, SBI for allowing Rs 2,000 note exchange without ID proof AJR

    Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging RBI, SBI for allowing Rs 2,000 note exchange without ID proof

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda lost staggering 26kg for role in his directorial debut ADC

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda lost staggering 26kg for role in his directorial debut

    Asia Cup 2023: Will BCCI accept PCB's hybrid venue model?-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: Will BCCI accept PCB's hybrid venue model?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon