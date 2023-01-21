Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone may get 100MP camera, fingerprint scanner & more; India launch soon

    The official release of the OPPO Reno 8T is expected soon. It will be available in two versions: Reno 8T and 5G Reno. It is anticipated that the Oppo Reno 8T will have an FHD+ display and an under-screen fingerprint scanner.
     

    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    It is anticipated that the new smartphone Oppo Reno 8T, which is said to be an expansion of the Reno 8 series, would come shortly in India. Some of the Oppo Reno 8T's most important features and characteristics have been revealed in a thorough spec sheet that was given by a tipster.

    The smartphone is anticipated to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

    Three back cameras, the primary of which would have a 100 megapixel resolution, are anticipated for the Oppo Reno 8T. The primary camera will be equipped with a 2-megapixel "micro" lens and a 2-megapixel black-and-white monochrome lens. The phone will also include a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

    The Oppo Reno 8T is anticipated to include an in-display fingerprint reader and a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. It will also have visual protection. The phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery and SUPERVOOC 33W charging capabilities. It will have an IPX54 grade, making it water-resistant. The insider also disclosed the Oppo Reno 8T's operating system, which is rumoured to be ColorOS 13, a variation of Android 13.

    The forthcoming smartphone will likely be made available in India in the first week of February. In addition, the phone is expected to cost roughly Rs. 32,000 at retail. The phone might have a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and 8GB and 256GB of RAM and storage space are probably on board.

    (Photo: @ravi3dfx | Twitter)

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
