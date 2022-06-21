Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions soon: Report

    According to the source, the WhatsApp beta for Android now has message reactions for all emojis, and the firm is currently working on introducing reactions for all emojis to iOS. WABetaInfo discovered references to the same in the WhatsApp iOS beta.

    WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions for iOS soon Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

    WhatsApp debuted its long-awaited feature that allows users to respond to messages earlier this year. The Meta-owned messaging platform is now expanding the functionality to include more emojis for message replies.

    According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker, the firm is working on adding additional emojis to message replies. According to the source, the WhatsApp beta for Android now has message reactions for all emojis, and the firm is currently working on introducing reactions for all emojis to iOS. WABetaInfo discovered references to the same in the WhatsApp iOS beta.

    According to the report, the functionality is presently being evaluated and will be included in a subsequent release. Currently, WhatsApp message replies are restricted to a few emojis such as the "red heart," "thumbs up," and "like." ""laughing emoji," "surprised emoji," "sad emoji," and "hands together" are other examples. The app will include a "+" button once the functionality is available. There is a sign next to them that allows users to choose whatever emoji they like. This will be comparable to the message reactions that we now see on Instagram.

    Also Read | WhatsApp's latest feature allows users to mute or message anyone on group call

    There will also be a "recent responses" section, as demonstrated in photos released by WABetaInfo "column when choosing your emoticons, similar to what Instagram provides.

    "WhatsApp has included a draggable part in which you can simply pick and search for any emoji you wish to utilise for replying to a message!" In the same part, we can also locate a row dedicated to our recently selected reactions," according to the WABetaInfo report.

    Also Read: 5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022

    This comes at a time when the Meta-owned instant chat service is already regularly releasing new features. The firm recently introduced new privacy options that let users to conceal their profile photo from certain contacts. Previously, WhatsApp has finally included the option to transfer your chats and data from Android to iOS.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta sets up online store for digital avatar dress them in Prada Balenciaga and others gcw

    Meta sets up online store for digital avatar, dress them in Prada, Balenciaga and others

    WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy Know how to use it and more gcw

    WhatsApp introduces new feature for more privacy; Know how to use it and more

    Apple iPhones likely to cost over Rs 4.7 lakh by 2032 suggests report gcw

    Flagship Apple iPhones likely to cost over Rs 4.7 lakh by 2032, suggests report

    Apple s new iPad to support 5G network USB Type C charging Here s what we know gcw

    Apple's new iPad to support 5G network, USB Type C charging? Here's what we know

    Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro with 14 days of battery life announced, Soon to launch in India - adt

    Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro with 14 days of battery life announced, Soon to launch in India

    Recent Stories

    International Day of Yoga 2022: Kapotasana to Trikonasana - 4 asanas beneficial for sportspersons-ayh

    International Day of Yoga 2022: Kapotasana to Trikonasana - 4 asanas beneficial for sportspersons

    Who is Eknath Shinde the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government gcw

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the Sena minister posing a threat to Maharashtra government?

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo

    Maharashtra political turmoil Sena minister Eknath Shinde goes into hiding with 11 MLAs

    Maha Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde holed up with 12 MLAs at Surat hotel

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today DHSE Class 12th results how to check grading system passing marks more gcw

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: DHSE Class 12th results today; Know how to check, grading system & more

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon