WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions soon: Report

WhatsApp debuted its long-awaited feature that allows users to respond to messages earlier this year. The Meta-owned messaging platform is now expanding the functionality to include more emojis for message replies.

According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker, the firm is working on adding additional emojis to message replies. According to the source, the WhatsApp beta for Android now has message reactions for all emojis, and the firm is currently working on introducing reactions for all emojis to iOS. WABetaInfo discovered references to the same in the WhatsApp iOS beta.

According to the report, the functionality is presently being evaluated and will be included in a subsequent release. Currently, WhatsApp message replies are restricted to a few emojis such as the "red heart," "thumbs up," and "like." ""laughing emoji," "surprised emoji," "sad emoji," and "hands together" are other examples. The app will include a "+" button once the functionality is available. There is a sign next to them that allows users to choose whatever emoji they like. This will be comparable to the message reactions that we now see on Instagram.

There will also be a "recent responses" section, as demonstrated in photos released by WABetaInfo "column when choosing your emoticons, similar to what Instagram provides.

"WhatsApp has included a draggable part in which you can simply pick and search for any emoji you wish to utilise for replying to a message!" In the same part, we can also locate a row dedicated to our recently selected reactions," according to the WABetaInfo report.

This comes at a time when the Meta-owned instant chat service is already regularly releasing new features. The firm recently introduced new privacy options that let users to conceal their profile photo from certain contacts. Previously, WhatsApp has finally included the option to transfer your chats and data from Android to iOS.