    WhatsApp to allow group admins to delete message in a group; here's how to use this feature

    The function is reportedly designed to improve how group administrators moderate. When an admin deletes a message, the functionality will appear for all group members and appears to be spreading out to users worldwide. Although WhatsApp hasn't formally revealed the functionality yet, the WABetaInfo article claims that beta testers may already be receiving it.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    The instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is constantly adding new features to improve the user experience while maintaining its security. A new option for administrators of WhatsApp groups is now available on the app. The instant messaging service will soon have a new feature that will enable group administrators remove any message for everyone, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

    The function is reportedly designed to improve how group administrators moderate. When an admin deletes a message, the functionality will appear for all group members and appears to be spreading out to users worldwide. Although WhatsApp hasn't formally revealed the functionality yet, the WABetaInfo article claims that beta testers may already be receiving it.

    Go to any group you are a member of and long-press on any message to see if you have got the feature or not. You get access to the functionality if there is a deletion option for the message. If not, the functionality will shortly be released. It appears like WhatsApp is initially testing out the functionality on a small number of users.

    Screenshots of the functionality were also included in the WABetaInfo article. New "Delete message" option will be there with a pop-up message that reads, "As an admin, you are removing (group's) message for everyone in this conversation" will appear when you choose this option. They'll be able to tell that you removed the message.

    When you delete the message, it will seem similarly to how deleted messages now appear on WhatsApp. Messages can now be deleted from WhatsApp for up to two days and twelve hours. Prior to this, WhatsApp users could only erase messages that were at least an hour old. You may now remove messages received more than two days ago, according to the firm.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
