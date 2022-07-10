WhatsApp testing chat sync feature across two smartphones; Here's all about it

This new functionality is presently being tested with the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.15.13, according to information provided by WABetainfo this week. And we're sure you're looking forward to Whatsapp making the choice available to everyone.

WhatsApp continues to provide new features for its users, and multi-device linking is one of the most significant recent additions. Even still, for the time being, access to a WhatsApp account is limited to PCs and tablets. You can't use the same WhatsApp account on two separate phones at the same time. That might change soon, since the platform has begun testing dialogue sync across two devices. This means you may use the same WhatsApp number on two different mobile devices and all of your messages will be synchronised instantly.

This new functionality is presently being tested with the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.15.13, according to information provided by WABetainfo this week. And we're sure you're looking forward to Whatsapp making the choice available to everyone. According to the statement, depending on the size of the chats on the primary smartphone, the chat sync with the second phone may take some time if there are a lot of conversations to be wirelessly carried over.

Also Read | 5 useful ways to improve battery life of your smartphone

The sync feature will be valuable for users, especially since it has been discovered that WhatsApp deletes all data when switching to another companion device. Even this capability is currently only available in the beta version.

It seems likely that WhatsApp has identified a technique to allow the same WhatsApp number to function on many phones and even sync all conversations across them. Furthermore, WhatsApp is now allowing more Android users to transfer their chats to an iOS device. The capability was added to the platform a few weeks ago, and its greater dissemination means it is now functioning. The Meta-owned messaging network has had a busy year in 2022, and new additions show that the app's popularity is expanding.

Also Read | iOS 16 to introduce Visual lookup which will make your life easier; here's how