iOS 16 to introduce Visual lookup which will make your life easier; here's how

Another feature that has received attention is visual look up. This feature allows users to select any image from anywhere and search the internet for information about it. If that isn't impressive enough, you'll be amazed to learn that iOS 16 takes it a step further.

In its nearly two-hour WWDC keynote, Apple included demos of MacOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and, of course, iOS 16. Editable Messages and a customised lock screen will be included in the next major update of iPhone OS.

But how does it work?

Tap and hold on a photo to separate the subject (such as a person) from the backdrop. If you continue to hold, you may "lift" the cutout from the photo and drag it into another app, for example, to post, share, or construct a collage.

The tap-and-lift photo function is technically part of Visual Lookup, which debuted with iOS 15 and can detect things in your images like as plants, food, landmarks, and even pets. In iOS 16, Visual Lookup allows you to remove an object from a photo or PDF by just touching and holding.

"[You can] press and hold on the subject of an image to remove it from the backdrop and insert it in applications like Messages," Apple explained. The visual lookup function detects not just humans, but also birds, animals, insects, sculptures, and other objects.

Although the functionality has yet to be released due to the September general release of iOS 16, you may still experience it if you have the iOS 16 public beta. Because they are still in the testing phase, beta versions of iOS are unstable and contain bugs and problems.