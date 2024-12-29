WhatsApp Web may soon let users reverse search images | Here’s what to know

WhatsApp is introducing a reverse image search feature to combat misinformation. This feature, available on WhatsApp Web Beta and soon on Android, allows users to verify images shared with them by searching them on Google. Additionally, a new in-app document scanning feature has been added to the iOS app.

WhatsApp's new reverse picture search function aims to combat the spread of false information on the internet. WhatsApp Web Beta now features the new functionality, which WABetainfo first discovered for the WhatsApp Android beta app. With Google's assistance, WhatsApp is reportedly going to enable users to verify a picture that has been shared with them. Ideally, the new capability would assist users in determining whether the shared image has been altered, distorted, or even removed from its context. Also Read | Lava Yuva 2 with notification light, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched | Check specs, price

The good news is that WhatsApp will include a button to start the reverse image search process directly from the online application, saving users from having to download the image to their desktop. WhatsApp will upload the image to Google with the user's consent and launch the default browser to begin the reverse image search procedure whenever the user chooses to look for the image online. However, Google will manage the entire reverse image search process, and WhatsApp won't have access to the image's contents. Also Read | iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24: Top 5 value-packed smartphones of 2024 you can’t miss

Recently, WhatsApp introduced a new in-app scanning capability that allows users to scan documents on its iOS app. The most recent WhatsApp for iOS update (version 24.25.80) includes an interesting feature that lets users scan documents right from the document-sharing menu of the app. For users who are always on the road, this connection streamlines the process by doing away with the need for extra scanning equipment. Also Read | LG unveils world's first transparent TV | It's price will SHOCK you

With the help of this new technology, WhatsApp hopes to become a complete communication and document sharing platform. Users may access a specific "Scan" option that turns on their device's camera whenever they visit the document-sharing menu. Users may see the scan and make changes after taking a picture of the document. Although the program recognizes margins automatically, users are still in complete control of manually adjusting them for the best possible framing and clarity.

