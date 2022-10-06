Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp rolls out feature to block screenshots for view once images and videos

    WhatsApp is releasing a new version of view once images and videos in order to prevent people from taking a screenshot. Users are also being blocked from screen recording these messages. The ability is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta from the Play Store. 

    WhatsApp rolls out feature to block screenshots for view once images and videos
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    WhatsApp Beta users can now make sure that people are not able to take screenshots of images or videos sent via the view-once mode. This update comes via WABetaInfo, who says the change has been observed in the WhatsApp beta Android version 2.22.22.3 this week.

    Since August, the functionality has been under development on both the iOS and Android platforms. However, it is now available to Android beta users, and we anticipate that it will be available to the general public in the coming months.

    WhatsApp offers a function called view-once that allows users to transmit photographs or videos that can only be viewed once. After then, the content is no longer viewable, however the problem with this function is that users were able to snap a screenshot of it and download it to their smartphone. With the feature people will be blocked from doing so.

    It is critical that individuals are not allowed to take screenshots of view-once messages; otherwise, the entire essence of the functionality is lost. Having said that, it appears that the function does not warn the person on the other end, which would have been useful in informing the user of such acts.

    Furthermore, the report states that anybody may still snap the screenshot using the second device, implying that the view-once capability should be utilised with caution.

    WhatsApp has lately released a spate of upgrades that add new capabilities. You may unsend a WhatsApp message for up to two days, which is now available to iOS and Android smartphone users worldwide. Other privacy options will be added to the chat app in the coming weeks by the Meta-owned platform.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
