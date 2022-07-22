WhatsApp now lets you migrate transfer from Android to iPhone and vice versa

"A new approach to keep the conversations that are most important to you. You may now transfer your whole conversation history from Android to iOS and vice versa. You may now freely switch between your chosen gadgets," the corporation announced the news on Twitter.

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging network, has announced that all users may now migrate their conversation history from Android to iOS and vice versa. The business also posted a link on the microblogging site that explains how to convert WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone.

"A new approach to keep the conversations that are most important to you. You may now transfer your whole conversation history from Android to iOS and vice versa. You may now freely switch between your chosen gadgets," the corporation announced the news on Twitter.

Users may move their account information, profile photo, individual conversations, group chats, chat history, media, and settings from an Android phone to an iPhone, according to WhatsApp. Users cannot, however, transfer their call history or display name. The business recently announced that iPhone users may move their WhatsApp data via the 'Move to iOS' app.

Users may move the things they care about most, including contacts, messages, photographs, videos, email accounts, calendars, and now WhatsApp chat history, from their Android phone to iPhone by downloading the 'Move to iOS' app on their Android phone.

Meanwhile, the site is apparently developing a new feature that will allow users to leave audio comments on their status updates. "Voice status" refers to a voice note shared as a status update. The functionality will only be available to the individuals you specify in your status privacy settings, and the voice note will be encrypted end-to-end, much like the photographs and videos you publish on your status.

This functionality was initially announced by Mark Zuckerberg, who stated that the new capability will allow users to safely move between Android and iOS. They will be able to transmit your chat history, photographs, videos, and even voice messages, but not your call history.