WhatsApp's new feature allows users to save disappearing messages

WhatsApp has finally released a new update for disappearing messages which will allow users to to keep disappearing messages in chat forever. But only if the sender allows.

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has been working on a new feature for messages that vanish, and it is now official. The "Keep in Chat" feature, which Mark Zuckerberg revealed, now allows users to store messages in a chat that is set to vanishing messages. This update has been made available to assist users in bookmarking and saving chat messages they want to save even after the other messages have vanished after the predetermined amount of time.

On Friday, Mark Zukerberg finally unveiled one of the most eagerly awaited updates to vanishing messages, allowing users to now store their crucial texts. With Disappearing Messages, conversations do not have to stick around forever - just like in person discussions.

While this added layer of privacy keeps communications from getting into the wrong hands, there may be instances when you wish to save a voice note or a vital piece of information. "WhatsApp is introducing "Keep in Chat," so you can save texts for later," according to the official blog article.

But hold on, there's more. WhatsApp has announced a new 'Keep in conversation' function with a special 'Superpower to sender,' i.e. it will be the sender's option to enable the receiver to preserve chosen messages in the conversation.

To make the 'Keep in Chat' function work, the sender will be alerted when a message is kept and will have the option to oppose the decision. No one else can maintain a communication if the sender chooses it cannot be kept by others. When the timer runs out, the message will be removed. This manner, the sender has the last choice over how their messages are safeguarded.

Notably, saved WhatsApp messages will be marked with a bookmark symbol and may be found organised by chat in the Kept Messages folder. Users will be able to set a timer for messages to disappear from 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours, and 1 hour with the new version.

