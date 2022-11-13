WhatsApp may soon block group alerts with more than 256 members

WhatsApp Group is a useful tool for many users but having hundreds of members in one group brings it own issues. People often mute groups to prevent these kind of situations, but WhatsApp is now introducing a function that will silence groups with more than 256 members automatically.

WhatsApp Groups were introduced many years ago, and it is fair to say that they may be both useful and bothersome. With their permission of course, WhatsApp now allows you to add more than 256 members to a group. However, this may result in a deluge of hundreds of group alerts, which would be unpleasant to see on your phone's lockscreen.

The chat software can now accommodate 1024 users in a single group, and the Meta-owned platform clearly understands the value of users' privacy.

Users of WhatsApp may presently use the automatic silence option in the beta version; after the testing are over and no errors are found, it is anticipated that WhatsApp will make the feature available to all users. One of the numerous things WhatsApp is testing with its beta members is this one. The beta tester window for WhatsApp occasionally becomes active, therefore users should constantly keep an eye out for it.

WhatsApp has been considering a number of features recently, albeit group muting is not one of them. You may now modify messages before sending them in WhatsApp for iOS version 22.23.0.73. When the user long presses any message, the functionality activates. WhatsApp will add the label Edited to a message if you send it after altering it to let the recipient know.

According to the report, WhatsApp would maintain a 15-minute time limit for users to alter messages that have already been delivered. WhatsApp, though, is probably not going to restrict the edit capability to messages. According to the tip, WhatsApp may eventually allow users to change the text and descriptions for their photos. There is a high need for editing.