WhatsApp increases group chat limit to 1,024 participants for some users

WhatsApp groups is now getting more features and having over 1000 members in a group is a big jump for the popular messaging app. The option has made its way to the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS this week.

WhatsApp is going big with its Groups feature which will soon let all its users have up to 1024 members as part of one group. This week, the feature was added to WhatsApp's beta versions for Android and iOS, indicating that a general release is probably forthcoming. When someone wants to establish a new WhatsApp Group, they will notice the option to add 1024 people to that group, and those with access to the beta version can try the new option.

WhatsApp is aware of the popularity and potential of the Groups feature, which has emerged as the go-to place for users to interact with many people on a single topic. The most well-liked ones are those for families, workplaces, and even those with members who enjoy the same TV shows, sports, and other activities.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6.1-inch screen, likely to launch in 2024: Report

WhatsApp first launched the Groups function with 256 users, then 512 users were later added. Users of WhatsApp will now be able to create groups with more than 1000 members. Even yet, one may argue that the number is still much below the 2 lakh users that Telegram supports for its groups, where users can reply, discuss, and connect with a sizable group of users.

Speaking about Telegram, its creator Pavel Durov recently said that WhatsApp has been used as a surveillance tool and that the platform's encryption requirements are meaningless if it frequently has security flaws. His comments came a few days after WhatsApp released a crucial upgrade that, according to reports, had security flaws that left users vulnerable to hackers.

Also Read | Twitter urges users to share tweet or copy link instead of taking screenshot

The messaging programme that we have been using for years is no longer WhatsApp. Today, WhatsApp allows businesses to interact with its users, which may sometimes result in an issue for individuals called WhatsApp spam.